Secret dates of Jennifer Aniston with a very famous actor

When two celebrities start a romance, it’s hard for the secret to last. This is what has happened recently, it has been discovered that Jennifer Aniston has secret dates with a very famous actor. At 53 years old, the actress is in one of the best moments of her life. On a professional level, she has established herself as a great performer. She has also become a complete businesswoman as she has her own beauty brand and seems to be doing great. And it is that she, to tell the truth, she is a character that does not go out of style. That’s why she shouldn’t be surprised that she has a new love.

The famous actor who has attracted Jennifer Aniston is one that, curiously, he has known for several years and with whom he currently shares credits in a series. He is a new member of The Morning Show, the Apple TV series where she is the protagonist and producer. It seems that one thing has led to another and now our favorite rom-com performer has succumbed to the charms of Jon Hamm. This information comes from the confession of an anonymous person to Woman’s day, the medium that has been in charge of contextualizing the secret exits.



“They had crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there is no doubt that Jon is completely smitten with Jenn,” said the anonymous. They keep their romance a secret, probably because being two world-famous faces can cause a stir. Aniston became famous with the series Friends and Hamm with Mad Men. There is no further evidence in this regard, but being exposed to public light so soon may add a lot of pressure to her young bond. In addition to this, both of them are famous for their failed romances. Especially Jen.

Jennifer Aniston’s love resume

Apparently, the one who has the longest list of love failures is the founder of LolaVie. According to some specialized media, we name the unlucky ones who lost it. Shortly after returning to Los Angeles she—having completed her acting studies—she started dating Charlie Schlatte, they ended before she turned 22. But for her, her “first love” was her next boyfriend, Daniel McDonald, the one who was with her before she rose to fame with Friends. She had brief courtships with Adam Duritz, Tate Donovan, and Paul Rudd.

Until finally her first husband and the most controversial love, Brad Pitt, appeared. They were married in 2000 and divorced in 2005, they tried to reconcile, but it was useless. Since then they began to talk about “Brangelina”. She then dated her co-star Vince Vaughn in 2006 for a few months. Later with Paul Sculfor and John Mayer. About 2 years passed in which she took a break from relationships. She then coincided with Justin Theroux in 2011, they got engaged in 2012, they said “yes” in 2015 and they divorced in 2018. Already in 2021 a rumor emerged that she was with David Schwimmer.

Will the rumors of Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm be confirmed soon? We will remain vigilant.