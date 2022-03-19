Secret Invasion adds another Marvel actor to the cast

“Secret Invasion” It is in the middle of filming, but that does not mean that it continues adding actors to its cast. That is why you have just summoned a actor already recognized in Marvel: Martin Freeman. The British will once again put himself in the shoes of Everett Ross.

Everett Ross made his debut in “Ka-Zar” Vol. 3, #17, and was created by Christopher Priest and Kenny Martinez. Later, Ross became a major character in “Black Panther”.

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

Everett Ross was an employee of the United States Department of State, whose job was to escort foreign diplomats on American soil, this is where he meets T’Challa and joins his Wakanda security team, leading dangerous missions. Despite not being a superhero, his devotion and bravery make Ross is an indispensable ally for Marvel’s masked heroes..

The news of the Freeman’s arrival on the cast was confirmed by Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury in fiction) during an interview with Josh Horowitz, while referring to the new production that has him as the protagonist along with cobie smulders like Mary Hill.

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury

Joining the duo of actors, in addition to Freeman, Kingsley Ben Adir, Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo and Ben Mendelson.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha and ali selim, “Secret Invasion” will be based on the comic book series by Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales and Laura Martin; and will feature a script by Kyle Bradstreet, mind behind the successful “Mr. Robot”.

the premiere of “Secret Invasion” on Disney Plus It is scheduled for the end of the year, with no confirmed date yet.

