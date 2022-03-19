Secret Invasion adds another Marvel actor to the cast

“Secret Invasion” It is in the middle of filming, but that does not mean that it continues adding actors to its cast. That is why you have just summoned a actor already recognized in Marvel: Martin Freeman. The British will once again put himself in the shoes of Everett Ross.

Everett Ross made his debut in “Ka-Zar” Vol. 3, #17, and was created by Christopher Priest and Kenny Martinez. Later, Ross became a major character in “Black Panther”.

