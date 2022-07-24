‘Secret Invasion’ arriving in 2023 with a Nick Fury unleashed

Kevin Feig, bosses of Marvel Studios, has a plan. Although we know that Secret Invasion was going to be one of the most important Marvel events for the next few months, it has been in the San Diego Comic-Con during the House of Ideas panel when the final details of its weight in the narrative of the Cinematic Universe have been revealed. We now know that the six-episode series will premiere on the Spring 2023 on Disney+counting on a Nick Fury to be the big star. The news is added to others such as the premiere of the fantastic 4, Daredevil, she hulkthe future tapes of avengers either Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Secret Invasion tell us new details of the background and acts of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) during a plot in which a splinter group of the Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens, has infiltrated every level within the institutions, groups and ensembles of superheroes of the Land. In the original comics, this infiltration was a step towards the colossal large scale invasion of the planet by the Skrulls, with these aliens replacing several very famous characters from Marvel mythology with doppelgangers without anyone being able to notice it.







In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the Marvel series will feature Ben Mendelsohn, again playing Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott, quite a spectacular cast. We also know that Don Cheadle to be as a War Machine, and that Martin Freeman, who play agent Everett Ross, be vital in the plot. Secret Invasion will also feature cobie smulders like Maria Hill, something we told you about a few months ago.

While there is no trailer yet, perhaps it is being saved for D23 in September, we know that Secret Invasion be a Show TV show steeped in conspiracy and intrigue, transferring the distrust of the original comics to the Marvel Universe on the small screen.