“Secret Invasion” Didn’t Convince And Marvel Is In Trouble

Elton Gardner1 day ago
“Secret Invasion” (“Secret Invasion”) ended its adventure on Disney+ last week with more sorrow than glory. The series is the most recent installment of the Marvel Television Universe, which did not include all of them until now.

And the thing is, except for “WandaVision”, “Loki” and “Moon Knight”, the rest of the series launched by the house of Spider-Man and Captain America have left the public indifferent.

The crisis this new television disappointment has caused at Marvel has led the studio to consider launching only two series this year.

spy thriller

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn and Emilia Clarke, among others, the saga set records that are better forgotten.

Among other things, it debuted as the second-least-watched series on Disney+ (after Ms. Maisel), with the worst season finale in the platform’s history on both specialty portals such as Rotten Tomatoes (10% approval) and Rating. Fans and specific critics consider it to be the worst production Marvel has ever released.

with AI

Problems for the series began even before its premiere, due to a controversy over the use of an intro (intro) developed entirely by artificial intelligence except for the cast and creators, which caused an outcry from many in the industry. Some even called for a boycott.

To add to Disney and Marvel’s headache, Fiction was budgeted at $212 million, more than the blockbusters “Barbie” ($145 million) and “Oppenheimer” ($100 million), turning into their failure. Epic disaster for Disney.

“Secret Invasion” was promoted as the first Marvel series without a superhero. It was to be presented as a “Mission: Impossible” style espionage thriller. However, outlets such as The Guardian say that the narrative lacks the resources to live up to its concept, resulting in very long and boring episodes (and many not exceeding 35 minutes) as well as some overwrought sequences. Are.

“It is an experience akin to the experience of someone intermittently lighting up a speaker in your ear during mass prayer. It should come as no surprise that it is the most hated series in the Marvel Universe,” said the aforementioned site about the program.

Will Loki be defeated?

The series also presented several shortcomings in terms of special effects, rhythm and action sequences.

It is said that the failure this installment represents for the Marvel Universe could hurt future studio projects. This is the case of “Loki”.

The production’s second season, starring Tom Hiddleston, will premiere on October 6 and Marvel will have to recover from this failure as well as the fatigue of stories and series productions that the public has faced, and rejected. for new characters.

Although the first reviews of the series have been very positive following the release of the trailer, the production will also have to contend with the bad press that the presence of Jonathan Majors as its main villain will generate in its cast. It would be recalled that there are several allegations of sexual harassment and assault on the Majors.

back to success

Still, experts point out that the first scenes of “Loki” far outstrip the entirety of “Secret Invasion,” so Mickey Mouse’s company is confident this narrative will get them back on the road to success. It is also added that the so-called Deception God is one of the most popular characters in the “Avengers” saga.

Some fans have commented on social networks that if Marvel does not meet expectations for “Loki”, they will turn their backs on their universe. Thus, apparently, Marvel’s immediate future lies in the hands of “Thor’s” brother for the time being.

