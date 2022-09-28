Secret Invasion: First images of Emilia Clarke on the set of the new Marvel production

The star’s current plans game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, focus on her role to the new Marvel series for Disney+, Secret Invasion, where he will play a character about whom very little is known.

In the new production, the actress will share the set with actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman and Cobie Smulders. Clarke will be the fourth star of game of Thrones to join the Marvel Cinematic Universeafter Peter Dinklage’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and the roles of Kit Harington and Richard Madden in the film Eternals.

In the new Marvel production, the actress will share a set with actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman and Cobie Smulders. Click News Media/The Grosby Group

In Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson reprises his famous role as Nick Fury, joined by Ben Mendelsohn as Skull Talos; Both characters have already shared scenes together in Captain Marvel Y Spider-Man: Far From Home. At first glance, this action thriller proposal is far from the other superhero content that Disney + has offered in the last two years. Intrigue, shots and chases are some of the aspects that the trailer advances of this production inspired by the comics of the same name. The series will also see the return of Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross; the characters that Colman and Clarke will play are not yet confirmed and remain under lock and key.

Set during The Blip, Secret Invasion will follow a dangerous new threat to Earth posed by a rogue group of Skrulls after they turn on the world’s superheroes. Click News Media/The Grosby Group

Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms who threatened his life while he was part of the successful series Game of Thrones. The first of the episodes happened in 2011 and the second in 2013. On both occasions the actress had to resort to medical assistance, and then a long recovery period. Clarke publicly referred to these difficult moments that she went through with her health for the first time in 2019, and now she claims to be fully recovered.

The series will also see the return of Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, with newcomers Olivia Coleman and Clarke playing unconfirmed characters. Click News Media/The Grosby Group

According to the actress herself during an interview on the program sunday morning of the BBC, due to aneurysms, he lost parts of his brain. “I belong to the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this,” he said.. Aware that the episode could have cost her life, Clarke is grateful for her recovery.

Due to her health problem, the actress decided to commit herself to various charitable causes and was the first global ambassador of Nursing Nowa campaign that seeks to value the work of nurses and has the support of Kate Middleton. In 2019, he founded his own SameYou charity, which seeks to raise awareness of the importance of neurorehabilitation.

Throughout the more than eight years that it lasted game of ThronesClarke combined his work on the series with plays – the Broadway adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and movies like Terminator:Genesis. Her career took another step forward when she starred in the Emma Thompson-scripted Netflix Christmas comedy, Last Christmas.

The actress was also part of the cast of Seagull, the play by Anton Chekhov, which premiered on July 6 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, on the emblematic circuit in London’s West End. The play, in which she plays Nina, one of the main characters, marked her debut in a theater in England..

“The opportunity to play Nina in Seagull And on a West End stage with an incredible, praised and applauded director like Jamie Lloyd, it’s been kind of a profound experience.” “It is daring to take a work as loved and well-known as this one and make a staging in a modern, simple and naked format”, he said. “That’s why doing theater is so exciting.” The British is enthusiastic both about her projects on stage and in front of the cameras.