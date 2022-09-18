‘Secret Invasion’ launches its sweeping first trailer where nothing is what it seems – Video

Nick Fury is back. Disney + and Marvel have taken advantage of the D23 framework to launch the first trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’, the next series of the factory that has its premiere scheduled for spring 2023. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders return to their Fury and Maria Hill personas, but they’re joined by the likes of Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

In this first preview, we can see how Nick Fury arrives on Earth after being in space for a long time. His mission is very clear: together with Talos wants to end the Skrulls who have been infiltrating our planet for years and they are sowing chaos. These aliens are capable of adopting the appearance of anyone at will, which is why ‘Secret Invasion’ aims with its trailer to become a fiction of spy full of double agents, deceptive appearances and a lot of action.

By way of help, Talos and Fury have some good Skrulls who want their race to stop doing evil. However, this is not going to be the first time that we see these aliens on screen, as they have been appearing in different installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.