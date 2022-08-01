‘Secret Invasion’: Marvel announces, and then denies, Regé-Jean Page in the cast

With the number of announcements that Marvel made at its San Diego Comic-Con panel, it is normal that they ended up coming a little up. The House of Ideas presented news of its next two phases of the UCM at the convention, which will form the Multiverse Saga with the current Phase 4. One of the Phase 5 series will be ‘Secret Invasion’, with a cast headed by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Marvel Studios announced that ‘The Bridgertons’ star Regé-Jean Page will also join the cast. and the Internet, of course, imploded.

Because what a cast was gradually forming ‘Secret Invasion’, which had already confirmed Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman long ago. Nevertheless, hours later marvel tweeted that the inclusion of Regé-Jean Page had been a mistakeso his incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to wait.

As we already knew, ‘Secret Invasion’ will show how a group of Skrulls, the aliens we met in ‘Captain Marvel’, have infiltrated us on Earth for years. In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, we’ll also see Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes.

What did the first trailer show?

At Comic-Con, the first trailer for the series was presented, which has not yet been released to the general public. In the trailer we see Fury meeting Maria Hill in a bar. She is angry because she has been trying to contact him for a long time and blames him that she has been running away from Earth. He explains that she has come back because she has something very important to deal with. In another scene, Talos tells Nick Fury that he has to be very careful. Nick Fury is then seen asking James Rhodes how much he knows about his security detail. And Olivia Colman makes her appearance with a boss look and reproaches Fury that he is no longer in shape to deal with the invasion. No trace of Emilia Clarke or Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is supposed to play the villain.

Kevin Feige explained at the Comic-Con panel that ‘Secret Invasion’ will be a darker series than we could have expected and Cobie Smulders remarked that much of the series will focus on confusing us so that we never know if we are seeing humans or humans. Skrulls. Although it does not have an exact release date yet, we know that will debut on Disney+ in spring 2023.