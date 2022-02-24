Secret Invasion: New set photos show the Skrulls alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke

New behind-the-scenes footage from Marvel’s upcoming miniseries Secret Invasion reveals the return of the Skrulls. We tell you everything here!

One of the next series of Marvel for Disney+ is Secret Invasion, which is currently being recorded. And as a consequence of these recordings, some photos were leaked from the set that reveal a little of what we could see. In one of them, you can see a character we met in Captain Marvel: a Skrull.

The photo is quite clear and we can see the back of an actor who is wearing makeup that simulates the green head of a Skrull. This breed was introduced in the MCU on Captain Marvel and they are about some aliens that can change their appearance to the person they want.

In the rest of the photos that came out you can see the team in charge of helping on the set. However, at the end of January the first images of the recordings had come out, where you could see Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke through the streets of England.

Secret Invasion It is a miniseries of 6 chapters which is based on the comic 2008 of the same name written by Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin. The eight comics that made up the strip showed us how Skrull they planned to invade Land by impersonating different superheroes from Marvel.

The recordings of the series seem to be ending, despite the fact that Marvel have not confirmed it. It was recorded in several places of England under the name “Jambalaya” and some of the locations within the country that were used were Leeds, Huddersfield, London and Halifax.

jackson return to MCU What Nick Fury with this series and the actor shared a couple of news from the set of the series. The last photo Jackson uploaded from the set showed him without the characteristic patch of fury. The description of the photo said “Patch, no patch, no scar, no scar. ¡fury from the old days!” so we will probably see flashbacks of Nick’s life.

TO jackson they join him Benjamin Mendelson What Thalos and cobie smulders What Mary Hill. The new additions to the MCU for this series include the actors Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Christopher McDonald (Thelma and Louise) and Carmen Ejogo (The Purge 2). The characters of all these actors are still unknown.

The Serie Secret Invasion It still does not have a release date, something that makes sense considering that it has not finished recording, although it is known that it will arrive at some point in 2022. But the next installment that we will see of the MCU for Disney+ is Moon Knight, with oscar isaacwhich arrives at the platform March 30th.

