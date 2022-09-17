‘Secret Invasion’: No one is safe from the Skrulls in the first trailer with Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke

Samuel L. Jackson returns to reprise the role of Nick Fury in the new Disney+ series set to premiere sometime in 2023.





New Marvel series for Disney+ and with a luxury cast. The D23 of this 2022 has released the long-awaited trailer for Secret Invasionthe fiction starring Samuel L. Jackson as the famous Nick Fury.

In the preview, which you can see below, we see Fury return to Earth after having seen him in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home on a spaceship full of Skrulls after it was revealed that Skrull himself Nick Fury was a Skrull throughout the movie, the species that is able to change shape as it sees fit.

Secret Invasion revolves around Fury and Talos, who was first introduced in Captain Marvel, and a group of shape-shifting aliens known as Skrulls who have invaded Earth:

As Kevin Feige said, this is a very dark series. It is going to be an exciting thriller”, explained Cobie Smulders during the Marvel presentation at D23. “You will never know who is Skrull and who is human

The main cast of Secret Invasion It is made up of Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman, among others. Its premiere is scheduled for sometime in spring 2023. While we wait for more details, it has also been revealed that Armor Warsthe new Disney+ series starring Don Cheadle, will begin filming in 2023,