Secret Invasion – Premiere, trailer and everything about the series with Samuel L. Jackson

“I am the last person standing between them and what they really want”is one of the iconic phrases that Nick Fury prays in Secret Invasion. This is the new Disney Plus original series based on the Marvel Comics limited series of the same name, which narrates how the alien Skrull race -through its shape-shifting power- impersonates various superheroes with the aim of dominating the Land. In the framework of D23Expo we have the first trailerry all the details of this production led by Samuel L. Jackson.

What is it about Secret Invasion?

Thanks to this first advance, we have the absolute certainty that Nick Fury has returned to Earth. For her part, Maria Hill can’t help but blame Fury for his absence and his lack of consideration for answering messages and calls. All this, while the intrusion of the Skrull race is imminent.

The official synopsis (via):

“Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest echelons of the Marvel Universe.”

Although most of the details of Secret Invasion are kept safe, in less than 2 minutes of audiovisual, Marvel Studios anticipates a series full of action, drama, mystery, suspense and a touch of espionage.

As Kevin said [Feige], this is a darker series. It will be a thriller exciting. You will never know who the people are, if they are Skrulls or humans, “explained the actress Cobie Smulders (via Variety).

Cast and production crew

Secret Invasion brings back familiar faces within the Marvel Universe. In addition to Samuel L Jackson What Nick Fury also appear cobie smulders as the agent Mary Hill; Ben Mendelson What Thalos; Martin Freeman What Everett K. Ross Y Don Cheadle What james rhodes.

However, there are new and attractive faces of acting in Secret Invasion. Is about Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones) and the Oscar winner Olivia Coleman (The favourite). However, the role of their characters has not been fully revealed. Apparently, Colman will be an old ally of Fury.

And let’s not forget either Kingsley Ben Adir (The OA; peaky blinders), who will presumably be the main villain of Secret Invasion.

You might also be interested in: Secret Invasion: Marvel series will address what happened during the Blip

Release date

Secret Invasionwhich is already part of Phase 5 of Marvel and will have a total of 6 episodes, will debut in Disney Plus on the spring 2023.

“I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.” Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasionan Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/54ZeNLhkSg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 10, 2022

trailer of Secret Invasion