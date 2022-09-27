Secret Invasion returns to filming with Emilia Clarke

The Secret Invasion series has shot some scenes again and we get images of Emilia Clarke playing her mysterious character.

Although we have already been able to see the first trailer for secret invasionit seems that they are not convinced of everything they had filmed to date, so they have put the cameras back on and some scenes starring Emilia Clarke.

Emilia Clarke is back on the set of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” and there are a lot of interesting photos to see! https://t.co/OQ62rTXnOI — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 26, 2022

What do you think of the leak? We now have some new photos from the set of Secret Invasion in London, England. The mysterious character Emilia Clarkewho was previously rumored to be playing a Skrull call G’iah, appears to be in Russia, hiding in the back of a meat truck before being chased down by some rather shady-looking agents. So she could actually be the one Agent Abigail Brand. What character do you think he plays? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Now there is a theory on the Internet that ensures that the situation of the character of Emilia Clarke in secret invasion could remind the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, for this reason they are shooting new scenes to move the series away from the image of the war.

What will the series be about?

Brief synopsis of Secret Invasion:

“Secret Invasion is a recently announced series headed to Disney Plus and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, characters first met in the Captain Marvel movie. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

In the cast stand out Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Ben Mendelson like Talos, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, cobie smulders like Mary Hill, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben Adir as Skrull Rebel Leader Gravik, Killian Scott like fizz, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Don Cheadle like James Rhodes.

The Serie secret invasion no release date yet Disney Plus, but it can be seen from 2023. Here we leave you the first trailer.