‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson reveals the secret signing of Martin Freeman

Turns out Tom Holland isn’t the only one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who can’t keep a secret. In an interview with journalist Josh Horowitz, Samuel L. Jackson began to comment on his future projects, including the series for Disney + ‘Secret Invasion’, and ended up revealing a secret signing: the return of Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

Horowitz mentioned the tremendous cast of the series, which includes Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders and Olivia Colman. “Isn’t that amazing?”Jackson says, “and Martin Freeman…”. And then, like someone who doesn’t want the thing, he starts complimenting his co-star: “When I walked into a room and there was Olivia Colman… It was amazing. She looked at me and we started laughing and when we got down to business it was glorious and so much fun and not some deep serious stuff. We had a great time, she’s impressive and very effective on stage. It’s those moments when you’re in the middle of the action and you can feel it and see it happen live and when they say cut you can just look at the other person and say ‘Oh my God, that was amazing’ and she said to me, “You’re better than I thought.” You have to watch the video, because his reaction and his way of telling it is priceless:

Samuel L. Jackson on working with Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion: “It was so glorious and such a ball…she’s so amazing and so effective in a scene..” (Many thanks to @ashleylavaIle for capturing and sharing this!) pic.twitter.com/KVNvtN5BCy ? Mus (@musterde6) March 12, 2022

more comebacks

Freeman first appeared as CIA agent Everett K. Ross. in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and reprized the role in ‘Black Panther’ in 2018. We know that we will also see him again in his sequel, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and now apparently, and although it is not officially confirmed, it will also appear in ‘Secret Invasion’. The series is directed by Thomas Bezucha (‘The Family Jewel’) and Ali Selim (‘Criminal Minds’) and we know it will follow several very confused MCU characters unsure who they can trust because a sect of shape-shifting aliens, The Skrulls have infiltrated every aspect of life on Earth. Christopher McDonald (‘Ballers’), Carmen Ejogo (‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’) and Kingsley Ben-Adir ‘(The OA’) complete the cast of new signings, but will also feature the returns of Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Don Cheadle as War Machine.

‘Secret Invasion’ does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to be released before the end of 2022 and It will do so with a first season of 6 episodes.