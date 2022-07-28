Secret Invasion Series Could Reverse The Skrulls’ Spin On Captain Marvel

Actress Cobie Smulders Offers Details on Upcoming Disney+ Series Secret Invasion

the next series Secret Invasion of Marvel could undo the Skrulls’ twist in Captain Marvel. Secret Invasion is expected to be released early next year and will mark the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The series will also feature Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes Y Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

Along with this outstanding cast, fans await the arrival of Emilia Clarke Y Olivia Coleman to the UCM, which will appear in roles that have not yet been revealed. After the appearance of the Skrulls In Captain Marvel, the series is set to further expand her presence in the MCU and explore her infiltration of planet Earth. The turn of Captain Marvel changed the classic role of villains that Skrulls they have always represented, although now it seems that all this could be about to change.

Cobie Smulders talks about the tension that Secret Invasion will present

While chatting with Phase Zero at San Diego Comic-Con last week, Smulders talks about his character Hill’s mistrust of the Skrulls. However, the star is careful not to reveal too much about a series that is “filled with a lot of tension.”

“I mean, when we think about the world they’re in, the Skrulls have been around since we saw them in Captain Marvel. And are they good? Are bad? We’ll find out on the show. But there are certainly a lot of them, so it becomes this: ‘Can I trust you? I can not trust you? And it’s really cool. It’s certainly filled with a lot of tension.”

An accidental reveal from earlier this year seems to support the theory that Marvel could be looking to change the role of the Skrulls in the MCU. Photos of a cap given to the cast and crew of Secret Invasion began circulating on social media, with some quickly deciphering alien writing displayed on the side. The writing translates to “He loves you,” a line that will sound familiar to those familiar with the Secret Invasion comics, and has fueled theories that the Skrulls may now have a different development than seen in Captain Marvel. .