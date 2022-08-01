Secret Invasion synopsis notes that the Marvel series will be a MCU crossover event

Secret Invasion, Secret Invasion in Spain, is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series that we know the most about and, at the same time, we know almost nothing.

The series will once again bring together Nick Furyinterpreted by Samuel L JacksonY Thalosthe skrull embodied by Ben Mendelsonafter meeting in Captain Marvel.

The Secret Invasion storyline is expected to draw partially from its comic book counterpart. However, the nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that not everything can be the same.

In the comics, characters like the X-Men or Fantastic Four they got caught up in the Skrull conspiracy on Earth. In the MCU, those branches of Marvel have barely gotten going on the latest projects.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

What we do know, thanks to the synopsis on the official Disney Plus website, is that the series of Secret Invasion will be a crossover that will bring together several plots of the UCM.

“Secret Invasion is a recently announced series headed to Disney+ and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos the Skrull, characters first met in Captain Marvel.

The crossover series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.“.

The premise of the series we have been able to see in series like Scarlet Witch and Vision, with infiltrated skrulls in positions of authority. It is speculated that the series will have connections to The Marvels, the “sequel” to Captain Marvel directed by Nia DaCosta.

Accompanying Jackson and Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion we find Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Thomas Bezucha, and Ali Selim.

The series is expected to Secret Invasion lands on Disney Plus in spring 2023. Meanwhile, we have premieres such as She-Hulk: She-Hulk Lawyer, which will arrive on the platform this August.