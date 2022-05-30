Secret Invasion: the Disney + series that will have the Skrulls as protagonists could be located during the Blip – what we know so far

There is a rumor about Secret Invasion that is gaining more and more strength. What is it about? About that the series could be set during the Blip (when half of the universe was wiped out by Thanos) and explore the events that happened in that period. Read more here!

Secret Invasion It is one of the many series that Marvel Studios plans to premiere in Disney+. However, we still have to wait a long time to see it, since it would supposedly arrive in the first quarter of 2023. Until now, not much is known about its plot, but rumors and theories are always present.

One of the rumors about Secret Invasion It deals with the moment in which the series could be located: during the Blip, those five years where the planet had half of the inhabitants thanks to the snap of Thanos. This period is an uncertainty for many, since the series and movies that Marvel was throwing are usually located after the avengers reverse that extermination.

Although the Blip had many mentions in movies and series of Marvel Studios, there is still much to explore from that period. For this reason, the possibility that the future series Secret Invasion The environment in those years excites more than one, not to mention the things that could change and mean in Phase 4.

Now, another benefit that could bring the series being located during the Blip is the creative freedom they would have when it comes to expanding and exploring the planet at that time. As we told you above, we don’t know much about what was going on at the time, which (in one way or another) could help simplify the story.

Although there is no confirmed plot, Secret Invasion would show us how a group of Skrulls they invade Earth and impersonate or replace various heroes or important figures, some quite well known. However, if it were set during the Blip, many of these characters would be left out. This might disappoint some fans, but it would also make it (conveniently) easier for certain heroes not to be around for them. Skrulls infiltrate the Earth quickly.

But if this is so, we shouldn’t see Nick Fury in the series, which makes noise when we know that Samuel L Jackson It’s going to have quite a bit of prominence. However, it would not be the first time that a Skrull replaces it. Remember that the same thing happened in Spider-Man: Far From Homewhere we saw that the shapeshifter named Thalos pretended to be fury. Also, Ben Mendelson, the actor who plays Thaloswill return for the series.

That several superheroes are missing in the series, or even that they do not show almost any, does not mean that the events that we see in Secret Invasion will not be important for the rest of the MCU. Quite the contrary. In the series we could see how the invasion of the Skrulls to Earth, but not how it ends, leaving the possibility that one of these shapeshifters could replace a character we already saw in another movie.

In the comics, the story of Secret Invasion, created by the writer Brian Michael Bendis and the cartoonist Lenil Francis Yu, It takes place in eight issues that were published in 2008. What happens in those pages? Basically a big invasion of earth by the Skrullsan alien race with abilities to modify their appearance that had replaced many of the superheroes of the marvel universe during years.

In the MCU we already saw a bit of this, more than anything in Captain Marvel and in the post-credits scene Far From Home, where we saw that Skrullsrepresented by Thaloshave been hidden on Earth for a long time and directed (somehow) by Nick Fury.

Now, when the filming of the series ended, there was something that caught the attention of the fans and made them put together theories: a cap that was given to the production team. What’s so special about that hat? A message written in language Skrull what does it say: “He loves you“. In the comics, this phrase is used by more religious members of the race, and by saying “The“, They refer to Kly’bn. This is the last of an ancient race of Eternal Skrulls which became a Skrull god.

I’ve managed to get hold of a cap for the ‘ cast and crew ‘ of Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion. Can you decipher the alien script? And what about that owl? #MarvelStudios #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/FABsDlPWBv — Dad and Lad: Political Podcasters (@DadandLad4) April 24, 2022

Kly’bnbeside Sl’gur’t (a deviant skrull that became a Skrull Goddess), wrote the holy book of the Skrulls in which the destruction of their planet and their subsequent refuge on Earth was prophesied. Which would end in a secret invasion of the planet.

Perhaps the cap’s message is an inside joke among the show’s crew or maybe it could be a plot clue. However, it is still too early to know if Kly’bn will appear or not in some chapter.

Recall that so far we have confirmed in the cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelson, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Martin Freeman.

Secret Invasion, created and scripted by Kyle Bradstreetit will be a thriller of “political paranoia” which will show the Skrulls “in a way we haven’t seen before“, as the president of Marvel StudiosKevin Feige. has to Thomas Bezucha Y ali selim managers and is expected to reach Disney+ in the first quarter of 2023, as it is currently in post-production.

