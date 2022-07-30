‘Secret Invasion’: The exclusive preview at Comic-Con that Marvel did not release

Cobie Smulders, Agent Maria Hill, wasn’t lying about the tone of ‘Secret Invasion,’ according to the trailer we saw at Comic-Con 2022.

A week has passed after the surprise appearance of Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Marvel Studios submariner and now we can talk more calmly why Secret Invasionthe next series of Disney Pluswill blow the minds of all the purist marvelites who ended up disastrous with the jokes every two minutes in Thor: Love and Thunder, according to the exclusive previews offered by the panel conducted by Kevin Feige at Comic-Con.

At first, it seems that It will be the first dark production of the Earth-199999 cinematographic universe, according to the entire web of lies that have been woven since the Skrull infiltrated planet earth, replicating the image of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), several SHIELD agents, etc, as we could already see in movies like Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The reason? control of planet earth.

Being one of the most iconic phrases in comics, “who can you trust?”, Secret Invasion makes perfect sense for it to be a production where humor can be relegated to the third level to be able to create almost an espionage network, where the agents and superheroes will have to use common sense, investigation and any detective instinct to avoid being deceived by the Skrull, led, apparently, by Veranke, the queen of this alien empire.

During the clip projected in Hall H, where we are present, Emilia Clarke appears in several sequences in constant pursuitleaving to imagine that Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and what remains of SHIELD, the real Nick Fury, among others have discovered her presence on earth, that is, she would be Veranke as she has handled since she was seen filming with a CGI-enabled suit.



Disney Plus It will be Samuel L. Jackson’s best performance as Nick Fury.



“It will really be a very dark series in the sense that it is an intrigue between humans and Skrulls that you will see running around everywhere. We don’t know who is who, we enter the field of who can we trust? We don’t know who is who. The mystery and the tension between characters creates quite stressful friction and language,” the former How I Met Your Mother star said.

Secret Invasionwhich will have six episodes, It will be released until next year as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.