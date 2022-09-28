Entertainment

Secret Invasion. This is what Emilia Clarke looks like in the new Disney + series

Emilia Clarkethe British actress who rose to international fame with her character of ‘Daenerys Targaryen’ in the series “Game of Thrones”, is one of the stars that are part of the cast of “secret invasion“, the new production of Disney+ that promises to be another blockbuster in entertainment.

Although very little is known about her new role, Emilia Clarke was caught on the streets of London in the middle of filming. Experts from the Marvel universe believe that the actress could represent G’iah / Gloria Warner, a Skrull who collaborates in the invasion of Earth.

(Emilia Clarke is 35 years old / Getty Images)

“Secret Invasion” will also feature big names such as Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman and Cobie Smulders. The plot will tell the return to Earth of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who will face evil aliens known as ‘skrulls’, who want to take over our planet.

Emilia Clarke is the fourth “Game of Thrones” celebrity to join Marvel.

Emilia Clarke’s health

In July of this year, the actress revealed that she is a survivor of two aneurysms she had during the filming of the HBO series. In an interview with the “Sunday Morning” program, Emilia said that there are parts of her brain that she can no longer use.

“There’s quite a bit missing, which always makes me laugh because strokes, basically, as soon as a part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. So the blood finds a different route to move, but then any missing part, it goes.

