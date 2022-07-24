Secret Invasion Trailer Description

Marvel Studios has presented exclusively for those present at the San Diego Comic Con, the first trailer for secret invasion

During the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H of the San Diego Comic Con, the first trailer for Secret Invasion was shown to attendees, an advance that both Marvel Studios and Disney + have not uploaded to social networks. The series does not come out until next spring 2023 on the streaming platform.

In this first trailer you can see Samuel L. Jackson, as Nick Fury, who has been avoiding Earth as Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill says. They meet in a bar. He gets off a spaceship and heads to a bar.

We see Fury having an intense moment with Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. “You have to be very careful, Fury”says the human version of Talos, who seems to be backed by some mob guys.

In another shot, Fury is sitting with Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes. Fury at James: “How much do you know about your security team?”

There’s also a shot of Oliva Coleman in an authority figure role for Fury, almost like Bond’s M saying “You are not fit for this Fury”.

What we know about this new UCM series to date

We still don’t know much about the new MCU Phase 5 TV series, but it is expected to have a strong comic inspiration. Being one of the most entertaining and original titles of Marvel comics, it is normal that there is some expectation. We are facing a very curious adaptation that will probably open a lot of narrative doors and windows for the future. The possibilities are going to be endless. We imagine the repercussions as well.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelssohn, Olivia Coldman, Emilia Clarke and Cobie Smulders, among many others, the series already has a brief official synopsis. “Secret Invasion chronicles how the Skrulls have stealthily and silently infiltrated human society to take control of key positions in society and thus ensure their ultimate victory.”says the synopsis of the series in which we will meet again with Nick Fury.

The series does not have an official premiere date, but Marvel Studios is expected to premiere it in spring 2023 on Disney+.