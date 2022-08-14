Secret Invasion will be the great crossover of the Marvel Universe on Disney +

MADRID, 14 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Marvel has revealed the official synopsis for ‘Secret Invasion’the expected series starring Samuel L. Jacksonwho reprises his role as Nick Fury to face one of his greatest challenges as a superhero, since will have to prevent the Skrulls from taking over the Earth. The series, which will come to Disney+ in 2023, promise to be the great MCU crossover on the platform.

It seems that ‘Secret Invasion’ will unleash mass hysteria on Earth, fearing a real underground alien invasion. “Secret Invasion is a series that has been recently announced for Disney+ and is starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skull Talos, who first met in ‘Captain Marvel’. This series of events crossed will show a faction of the Skrulls that change shape and that they have been infiltrating the Earth for years.”

In a way, the MCU has been leaving clues about the irruption of the Skrull invasion both in ‘Spider-Man: Far from home’, a film that closed Phase 3 and put an end to the Infinity Saga, and in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, which kicked off both Phase 4 and the Multiverse Saga. In both cases, there was a Skrull posing as a human in a position of authority.

In ‘Captain Marvel’, the Skrulls were shown as aliens who came as refugees to Earth after their battle against the Kree. Given that both in ‘Far from home’ and ‘WandaVision’, it could be seen that they have been able to be in a position of power, as well as their title, it is intuited that they will re-establish the Skrull Empire, which would mean conquering Earth. Since Fury collaborates with a Skull faction, everything indicates that a part of the aliens will support the humans to prevent invasion.

SECRET INVASION WILL BE A “DARK” THRILLER

At the Marvel Comic-Con panel, a first preview of ‘Secret Invasion’ could be seen, which showed Fury returning to Earth for the first time in years, after ‘Far From Home’ was revealed to be in space along with a group of Skrulls. On show at the convention, there were brief appearances by Agent Ross (Martin Freeman) and James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), as well as the break-in of an old Fury ally played by Olivia Colman.

Kevin Feige himself, president of Marvel Studios, has promoted ‘Secret Invasion’ as a series of intrigues, a thriller “darker“, which will show the collective paranoia in the face of an alien invasion. Along with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo and Christopher McDonald will also be in ‘Secret Invasion’.