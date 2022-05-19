‘Secret Invasion’ will make a profound change in Nick Fury

Secret Invasion (Secret Invasion in English) is destined to be the great event from Marvel Studios in Disney+. The production is one of the most ambitious, since it will tell us a story whose implications and ramifications will affect the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the horizon is already drawn in the distance, this story about Skrull infiltrators among the governments or the ranks of Earth’s heroes and heroines will bring them. With Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to the head, we now know that the person in charge of SHIELD will suffer a series of physical changes nicos (goes comic book).

The Marvel event for Disney + to have a different Nick Fury

If today we had the first trailer of she hulk and its premiere date on Disney +, the streaming platform will premiere one of the most important events of Phase 4 in the future. Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson will look very different in the series of Secret Invasion. His role will be vital, he will be accompanied by Maria Hill, and will tell us how humanity fights against a Skrull invasion on multiple fronts.







Feige has claimed that the character will have an even more gigantic beard than we have seen in other films of the saga, but he will have neither his patch nor his leather frock coat. Many believe that he will wear some kind of SHIELD or SWORD uniform, the agencies that defend Earth from internal and external threats to Earth, but it is not confirmed. In addition to the physical change, it seems that Fury will go as a kind of vagrant, investigating on the ground, hiding from agencies and many of the superheroes and trying to go unnoticed while laying out his own plans and agendas.

“ Nick Fury’s physical change will reflect the character’s new attitude in the MCU

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the Marvel series will feature Ben Mendelsonagain playing Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke (who is delighted with her role), Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott, quite a spectacular cast. But it is that the latest rumors have pointed to Don Cheadle to be like a War Machine, something that is intuited by the leaked photos of the shooting on social networks, being accompanied by Martin Freeman, who play agent Everett Ross. Jackson confirmed that War Machine was involved in some way. “Come on man, you walk on that set and you have Emilia, who is amazing… Ben Mendelsohn, also amazing. Don, Don Cheadle”Jackson explained to the podcast. Happy, Sad, Confused. “I have Don, that’s my golf buddy. I didn’t realize it, but until we did this, I was like, ‘We have never worked together’. We’ve just been getting to know each other, hanging out and laughing together… but we’ve never worked together before and we finally got to work together.”







In Secret Invasionwe will see how Fury works closely with a group of Skrulls to help protect them. them and the Earth itself from the extraterrestrial threats that are to come in the future. Although the collaboration between both races seems to build a better tomorrow for both civilizations, the truth is uncovered: a rogue group of these camelenic aliens working on our planet seems to have infiltrated between different governments, organizations, and ensembles of superheroes, adopting multiple identities, assimilating the DNA of many characters and wreaking havoc left and right without anyone knowing. The heroes will react when it is already too late: who to trust?

Secret Invasion It does not yet have a release date on Disney +.



