Secret Invasion will return the MCU to the spy thriller like Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios will put aside the recent comedies and will propose a more serious and mature plot with Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios has been anything but stingy with his material on the san diego comic con of this year. The new trailers She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk and, above all, of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were posted online within minutes, allowing fans around the world to join in the celebration of the Phase 4. But Comic-Con also featured several exclusive trailers for upcoming TV shows and movies. Marvelincluding the expected Secret Invasionthe series of Disney+ which could lay the groundwork for an alien invasion of Earth.

Cast of Secret Invasion

Samuel L Jackson returns to lead the cast of Secret Invasion in the role of Nick Fury, along with other veterans of the UCM What Ben Mendelson like Talos, cobie smulders like Mary Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Don Cheadle like Rhodey. The series will also mark the MCU debut of Kingsley Ben Adir as the main villain of the series, Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald Y Carmen Ejogo. Kyle Bradstreetknown for his Emmy-nominated work on the thriller series Mr. Robot, is the lead writer on Secret Invasion with Thomas Bezucha Y ali selim at the address.

Secret Invasion Trailer Description

From the footage that Marvel showed last weekend and the statements of several actors, it seems that the studio is returning to the espionage thriller that gave it such a good result with Captain America: The Winter Soldierleaving aside the comic tone of films like the recent Thor: Love and Thunder. Paranoia is present throughout the series, as Cobie Smulders said in Hall H: “This is a darker series, guys. We’re going to dig into the characters, and it’s an exciting thriller. You never know if someone is Skrull or human.

The trailer starts with Nick Fury, without an eyepatch, meeting Maria Hill in a bar. She tells him that she has been trying to call him and leaving him voicemails. He says that this time is different. The Skrulls are causing trouble, and Talos is trying to get to the bottom of it.. He goes to a meeting with Kingsley’s character Ben-Adir, who is backed up by a group of thugs who suddenly become versions of Ben-Adir’s character.

JJames “Rodhey” Rhodes makes a brief appearance while Fury asks him how well he knows his security team. The trailer also gave fans their first look at the mysterious character of Olivia Colman, who appears to be someone in authority over the former boss of S.H.I.E.L.D.. She warns him, “You’re not in shape for this, Fury.” Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross also appeared briefly in one shot, seen for the first time since his appearance in Black Panther of 2018.

There are several scenes with explosions, chases and the character of Emilia Clarke, who is rumored to be the Skrull Princess Veranke, firing a gun. Some sources also say that there is another scene of Clarke behind a caravan going around the bell and before Talos asks someone what the Skrulls want from Fury.

Although no specific date has yet been given, Marvel Studios has confirmed that the Secret Invasion series will arrive on Disney+ next spring.

