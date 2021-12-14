Secret military unit Talon Anvil revealed: it killed civilians in Syria and bears the signature of Obama

Is called Talon Anvil: is a clandestine and illegal cell of the US military, born (ironically) under the presidency of the Nobel Peace Prize, Barack Obama, killed civilians, including women and children, in Syria between 2014 and 2019 New York Times citing military and intelligence sources.

To hit the attacks on the Islamic State and launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles at targets in Syria. This cell, known as Talon Anvil, it would routinely ignore standard procedures and conceal the countless numbers of civilians injured and killed, including women and children, with deceptive tactics.

Talon Anvil’s cell worked round the clock in three shifts outside anonymous offices in Syria and Iraq between 2014 and 2019. Members of this cell misclassified nearly all attacks as defensive in order to evade rigorous protocol imposed on offensive attacks and began avoiding drone cameras after launch to hide evidence of civilian deaths, reports the New York Times.

According to an analysis by the former adviser to the Department of Defense and the Pentagon Larry Lewis, Talon Anvil’s attacks killed civilians at a rate ten times faster than similar operations in Afghanistan.

Talon Anvil members wore no uniforms, according to one former member, they worked with the cell during a conflict in 2017. He said they worked by name, went to work in shorts and casual footwear, and often sported full beards. The military has often touted the accuracy of its air campaign and “surgical attacks” during the anti-ISIS war. All nonsense, according to the reconstruction of the US newspaper.

Some US defense hawks had complained that the illegal unit still had too strict rules imposed by the president Barack Obama to reduce civilian casualties. A reluctance that would have slowed progress in the fight against Isis. Therefore, in 2016, the US president instead allowed the procedures to be relaxed and the commanders on the ground gave more autonomy to approve the attacks.

Talon Anvil circumvented measures for planned attacks by improperly using self-defense justification in numerous missions, even when the targets were far from war zones, internal sources said. New York Times.

In Syria, the civilian casualty rate has increased significantly every year Talon Anvil has operated, he told the Times. Larry Lewis, former Pentagon and State Department adviser.

Not everyone in the Pentagon agreed with the free application of the protocols, he said Times. In some cases, pilots refused to drop bombs on questionable targets, senior CIA officials complained to special operations leaders, and Air Force intelligence analysts sometimes argued with the strike cell that the attacks could target civilians and even children rather than terrorists. At times, even cell members refused to participate in the attacks, officials told the newspaper. But they said the chain of command ignored reports expressing concerns.

Lewis blamed the general Stephen J. Townsend, commander of the mission against ISIS in 2016 and 2017, for having been contemptuous of reports from the media and human rights organizations. Townsend, now head of the United States’ Africa Command, denied the allegations in a telephone interview with the Times.

An Air Force intelligence officer told al Times that the cell once killed three men working in an olive grove outside the city of Manbij in 2016. They only carried canvas bags and there was no evidence to show that they had anything to do with any form of violence and association with the Islamic State, but the agents fired the missile anyway, killing them. Anonymous sources told the newspaper that such cases have been numerous.