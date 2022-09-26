Secret romance? They claim that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are together

During the last week, several rumors began to circulate about a possible romance between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski. According to the US media, the 58-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model would be having a “secret romance.” The versions began after she confirmed her separation from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage and a one-year-old son together. Apparently, now Emily would be willing to rebuild her love life and one of the candidates would be Brad. According to the American press, both were seen together walking through the streets of New York, and on other more private occasions. “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anyone. They (Brad and Emily) have been seen together a few times,” sources told Page Six. They also noted that Pitt was “seen with other people” in recent months and that he is not officially dating, although they stressed that “stay tuned.” It should be noted that since his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt has not made any public relationship. If the rumors are confirmed, this would be the first time that the Hollywood star will be seen with a partner, since the courtship versions with the Swedish singer Lykke Li, 36, were denied by both.