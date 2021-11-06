World

secret services, an international earthquake – Libero Quotidiano

The death of a Russian diplomat who fell from a window on a high floor of the Russian embassy a Berlin, it is still shrouded in mystery. For Moscow it was only a “tragic accident”, but the outlines of the story – dating back to last October 19 – are still opaque. The body of man, for example, was immediately repatriated: the Kremlin in particular did not allow an autopsy to be carried out in Germany. And no news leaked for days.

Only now, several weeks later, it turns out that the diplomat – second secretary of the embassy, ​​35 years old – is actually, according to the German secret services quoted by Der Spiegel, an undercover FSB spy (Federal Security Service). But that is not all. The diplomat – according to the site Bellingcat, quoted by The print – was the son of the deputy director of the “Second Service” of the FSB and head of the “Directorate of the FSB for the protection of the constitutional order”, the general Alexey Zhalo. This suggests that there may be connections with other international crimes of which the Russian regime is accused or suspected.

The Second Service of the FSB, for example, has been linked by Bellingcat to the assassination of the former Chechen rebel commander Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, killed in Berlin on 23 August 2019. According to telephone metadata, the alleged killer, Vadim Krasikov – currently on trial in Germany on a state-sponsored murder charge – was on a visit to the FSB anti-terrorism center, which is part of the “Second service”. A mere coincidence? Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry denies these reconstructions, arguing that “the coverage of the death of a Russian diplomat by the Western media is made up of pure speculation entirely inappropriate“.

