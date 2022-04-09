Secret wedding for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now husband and wife! This is indeed what several American media report on Tuesday.

The ceremony would have taken place this Sunday, immediately after the Grammys ceremony, where the couple was present. The lovebirds would then have headed to Las Vegas to finally say yes in the early morning in a chapel in the city of vice. As “tradition” dictates, it was a fake Elvis who officiated at the ceremony.

While normally a photographer employed by the establishment is on hand to capture the moment, a source told Page Six that the newlyweds instead insisted on having their own photographer to avoid any leaks of information. The same source also mentions that this will not be the couple’s only wedding and that other celebrations are planned and to come.

Knowing how the two like to make it big and declare their love for each other out in the open, it’s no big surprise! The Kardashians also have a new reality show that will start very soon: we bet that we will be able to see snippets of these weddings on TV soon!

Recall that Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021, after nine months of dating. The musician made the big request to his sweetheart in a square in California, where red roses and candles were installed.

It will be the first marriage for the eldest of the Kardashian family, who was never married to Scott Disick, the father of her three children. For the rocker, the adage “never two without three” applies: he was first married from 2001 to 2002 to Meliss Kennedy, then from 2004 to 2008 to Shanna Moakler, with whom he had two children.

We wish a lot of happiness to the newlyweds!

