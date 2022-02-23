Secretary General of the United Nations: It is the biggest crisis to world peace in years

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said that the world is facing “the greatest global crisis of peace and security in recent years”, he assured that the declaration of the “supposed ‘independence'” of the separatist regions in the east of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and accused Moscow of “perverting the concept of peacekeeping”.

Guterres told reporters that he is proud of the achievements of the UN peacekeepers, but when soldiers from one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian troops have done, “they are not peacekeeping forces.” impartial peacekeepers, they are not peacekeepers at all,” as Moscow has called them.

He added that Russia’s unilateral actions also “conflict” with the United Nations Charter and are “a lethal blow to the Minsk agreements” aimed at restoring peace in eastern Ukraine.

Guterres called “at this critical moment” for an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation, “containment and reason” and the cessation of actions or statements “that take this dangerous situation beyond its limits” .

He called on the international community to unite to “save the people of Ukraine and elsewhere from the scourge of war” without further bloodshed. And he reiterated that his resources continue to be available in the search for a peaceful solution.

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will send hundreds more troops to eastern Europe and impose new sanctions on Russia in response to the deployment of its forces in Ukraine.

Trudeau said that up to 460 additional members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be sent to Latvia and the surrounding area to increase NATO’s presence in the region in the face of Russian aggression.

He noted that Canada is taking a series of steps with its allies to financially isolate Russia.

KYIV – Ukraine’s president has called up some of the army’s reservists in the face of the threat of a Russian invasion, but says there is no need for full military mobilization.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday in a video address to the nation that he had signed a decree to that effect.

“Today there is no need for full mobilization. We have to quickly add additional personnel to the Ukrainian army and other military formations,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that the decree only applies to those assigned to the so-called operational reserve, which is usually activated during ongoing hostilities, and covers “a special period”, without clarifying what that means.

“Ukrainians are a peaceful nation… but if we remain silent today, we will disappear tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian armed forces number about 250,000 troops.

WASHINGTON- President Joe Biden announces that he will apply heavy financial sanctions to Russian banks and oligarchs and declares that Moscow has flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine.

“None of us are fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks on Ukraine, Biden said, adding that there will be more sanctions if Putin continues down that path.

Biden said he will send additional US troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia.

MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry says it has decided to evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, due to threats.

The ministry said Tuesday that Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received threats and will be evacuated “as soon as possible,” without elaborating.

The announcement came after Russia recognized the independence of the rebellious regions and the Russian parliament authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force in Ukraine.

Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, is just a three-hour drive from the border with Belarus, where Russia has stationed military forces for joint operations.

BERLIN — Demonstrators gathered in front of the Risa embassy in Berlin to protest against the sending of Russian troops to the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

People waved the yellow and blue Ukrainian flags and chanted “We are united with Ukraine”, gathered in front of the embassy near the iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Some held banners reading “Ukraine will resist”, “Follow Putin” and “Apply immediate sanctions”.

“I am here to protest against the Russian invasion of our independent Ukrainian territory,” said Victoria Baron, 27, who moved from Odessa last year to work at a data science company in Berlin.

“It is very important that we support our people even though we are abroad,” he said, adding that he speaks with his family almost every day and follows developments constantly on social media.

BRUSSELS – The 27 nations of the European Union unanimously approve an initial package of sanctions against Russian officials for the events in Ukraine, says French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

EU foreign affairs commissioner Josep Borrell said the package approved on Tuesday “will hurt Russia, it will hurt a lot.”

Borrell said the sanctions will affect members of the lower house of parliament and others involved in approving the sending of troops to the separatist-controlled eastern regions of Ukraine.

He added that the package will affect Russia’s financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to European financial markets.

“This story is not over,” Borrell said of Russian actions in Ukraine.

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is taking military action against Ukraine and condemns Moscow’s decision to recognize the independence of breakaway regions in southeastern Ukraine.

Stoltenberg called Tuesday’s moves a “serious escalation by Russia and a flagrant violation of international law.” The NATO chief denounced the “new invasion” of Ukraine after the one in 2014.

He said there are “all indications” that Russia is still planning a proper attack.

Stoltenberg said that NATO members have a hundred aircraft on alert and more than 120 warships ready from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean.

He said NATO’s reaction force is ready but not yet on the move, although some allies are sending troops, ships and planes to the Baltic states and near the Black Sea to defend other NATO members.

MOSCOW – The upper house of the Russian parliament gives President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country.

This could presage a broader attack on Ukraine. The United States said the invasion has already begun.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin asks parliament for permission to use military force outside the country.

Putin’s letter to the upper house of parliament would seek formal approval for sending troops to rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine. The day before, the Russian president recognized the regions as independent states.

It could also be the announcement of Putin’s intention to extend the attack to Ukraine. Western rulers previously said Russian troops had entered the country’s east, with the United States calling it an invasion.

It is assumed that lawmakers will quickly approve Putin’s request.

WASHINGTON- The White House calls the Russian moves in Ukraine an invasion.

This paves the way for the application of the strong sanctions promised when Russia accumulated some 150,000 military personnel near the border with Ukraine.

Several Western leaders said on Tuesday that Russian troops had entered areas held by separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin recognized them as independent states, but some said the feared invasion was not yet in full swing.

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain will apply sanctions to five Russian banks and three individuals over Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Johnson specified in a speech in Parliament that the sanctions would affect Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank.

He added that three Russian oligarchs with interests in the energy and infrastructure sector — Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg — will have their assets frozen and be banned from traveling to the UK. All three have already been sanctioned by the United States.

Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “providing the pretext for a full-scale offensive” against Ukraine and said that if that happened, “stronger sanctions” would be applied.

“This is the first leg, the first broadside of what we’re willing to do and we have other sanctions ready to go,” Johnson said.

He added that tanks and armored personnel carriers have been seen in breakaway regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized as independent states. He said that amounts to a “renewed invasion” of Ukraine.