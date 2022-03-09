Secretary of Fenafuth comes out on the registration of Bryan Moya in the National League

2022-03-08
The FIFA formalized the disqualification of Bryan Moya to not be able to continue militating with him Olimpia and the Honduran National Teamfrom this March 7 until you solve your situation of your demand with the Zulia FC.
After knowing the news of his sanction to the soccer player, the secretary of the FenafuthJose Ernesto Mejia He stepped out to explain the situation that has occurred with the member of the meringues and the Bicolor.
“Byan Moya’s resolve is july 2021, but he had been given a term of 45 days to comply with that obligation and he had not done so. What FIFA did was simply request the legal representative of the Zulia de Venezuela claimant club and request the provisional suspension until he pays ”.
In addition, he added that: “FIFA informed us yesterday that as of the date (March 7), the player is suspended until the debt is paid.”
José Ernesto Mejía made clear all speculation about the possible way in which the player could be registered in the National League after having said process in FIFA.
“We send the communication to Olimpia and I wanted to clarify that the player is perfectly inscribedwithout any kind of problem, complied with all current regulations”.
It also supports that “When he signed up there was no ban in the TMS system, our registration department checks it daily and so the player has no problems in that regard.”
According to Mejía, the system managed by FIFA now no longer allows inscriptions in a bad way in the different soccer teams.
“All systems are connected to FIFA, no one can register out of time, nor alter the system. Once he was registered on the FIFA platform, the player must pass a series of requirements that they ask for and we cannot register someone wrong because the system would reject him.