Secretary of Fenafuth comes out on the registration of Bryan Moya in the National League

2022-03-08

The FIFA formalized the disqualification of Bryan Moya to not be able to continue militating with him Olimpia and the Honduran National Teamfrom this March 7 until you solve your situation of your demand with the Zulia FC.

After knowing the news of his sanction to the soccer player, the secretary of the FenafuthJose Ernesto Mejia He stepped out to explain the situation that has occurred with the member of the meringues and the Bicolor.

“Byan Moya’s resolve is july 2021, but he had been given a term of 45 days to comply with that obligation and he had not done so. What FIFA did was simply request the legal representative of the Zulia de Venezuela claimant club and request the provisional suspension until he pays ”.

In addition, he added that: “FIFA informed us yesterday that as of the date (March 7), the player is suspended until the debt is paid.”