Secretary of Health details who should continue to use the mask to combat COVID-19

The secretary of the Department of Health, Carlos Mellado López, detailed this Wednesday that, although the use of masks was eliminated as a general rule due to the reduction in infections and in the positivity rate of COVID-19, there are exceptions where its use will continue to be mandatory.

Mellado today signed a new Administrative Order in which it established, among other things, that People who use, attend or work in public transportation, health facilities, correctional institutions, long-term care homes for the elderly or community homes that serve the population of people with intellectual disabilities, must wear masks. Regarding health facilities, it refers to hospitals, emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, health centers, clinics, clinical laboratories and pharmacies, among others.

Also, he pointed out that in child care centers (including Head Start and Early Head Start), public or private schools and universities will have to use masks while they are in the classroom. However, its use will be optional in the spaces open to the outside of these aforementioned facilities.

Similarly, pursuant to Executive Order 2022-019 that goes into effect on March 10, the secretary eliminated the COVID-19 vaccination mandates. However, minor students, over 16 years of age, will be subject to mandatory inoculation, as established in Law No. 25 of September 25, 1983, which empowers the Secretary of Health to publish the vaccine requirement. The COVID-19 vaccine was already on the list of required vaccines for students.

However, students between the ages of 5 and 15 are exempt from the compulsory vaccination requirement against COVID-19. In all cases, medical and religious exceptions will continue to apply.

On the other hand, the existing vaccination mandate by federal CMS regulation for personnel working in health facilities will also continue.

The governor Peter Pierluisi there was announced on Monday the changes in the measures imposed to respond to the pandemic, including the removal of the mandate to wear masks in outdoor or indoor areas, with exceptions. Health indicated today that it will continue to carry out “all the necessary efforts to continue promoting vaccination and booster doses in all applicable sectors, as well as orientation campaigns on measures to avoid contagion. Likewise, the tracking and testing effort to detect COVID-19 will continue.

On the other hand, each private or government operator may implement, at its discretion, the health measures that it understands by the type of operation, including the use of masks and proof of vaccination, subject to the applicable medical and religious exceptions.

The agency recalled that it is important that, by requiring the use of a mask, reasonable accommodation measures can be offered to the deaf population -but not limited- to the momentary removal of the mask to achieve effective communication, use of a transparent mask, and any other that applies and that guarantees the right of this population to receive the service they request.

“Given all this, it must be established that people, at their discretion, can continue to use the masks and that no one can prevent it,” the secretary stressed. In addition, he stressed that it is recommended to continue practicing the rest of the precautionary measures, such as maintaining a minimum distance of six feet between people outside the family unit and regularly washing hands with soap and water, or with hand disinfectants approved by official entities. of health.

Regarding mass activities of more than 1,000 people in theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, coliseums, convention and activity centers, and similar places in which any event is held – whether it is exterior or interior – there will be no limitation or reduction of capacity and it is eliminated the mandate to wear masks. The use of masks in these activities will be optional.

Mellado López pointed out that “the use of masks for mass events will be reviewed in a timely manner following the CDC COVID-19 Community levels. For the low level (green color), the level in which we are currently, the optional use of these is established. For moderate (yellow) or high (red) levels, the use of masks will be included. We will continue to actively monitor Community levels and adjustments will be made as necessary.”

In these types of events, those vaccinated must show evidence of their duly completed doses, either of the only vaccine approved or authorized by the FDA or any other included in the list of emergency use of the World Health Organization. If the aforementioned weeks have not elapsed, the requirements of unvaccinated people must be met, which is to present a negative result of COVID-19 from a qualified viral test carried out within a term of 72 hours before accessing the establishment. and has been processed by a licensed healthcare professional, or a positive result for COVID-19 within the past three months, along with documentation of recovery.

Regarding the rules for travelers, OE-2022-019 already repealed the requirements to enter the Island established by executive order. Given this scenario, the requirement to complete the Traveler’s Declaration upon arrival in Puerto Rico was eliminated. However, genomic surveillance and voluntary testing centers at airports remain in force for as long as the Secretary of the Department of Health deems prudent.

