Secrets and tricks to recognize a quality mozzarella

To identify a well-made mozzarella, perhaps produced in an artisanal way, using very high-quality milk, it is necessary to follow a few simple steps. These are the elements to take into account, according to Gambero Rosso, to evaluate, through tasting, the freshness and excellence of a high-quality mozzarella.

Identifying a quality mozzarella: practical suggestions

the visual aspect

Hue – A fine mozzarella should have a porcelain white color if it is made with buffalo, while an ivory or even pale straw color if it is made with cow’s milk. If the color is too white, the product may not be made exclusively from milk.

surface integrity – The fine external surface (in mozzarella, “skin” is not mentioned) should appear smooth, smooth and bright, a sign of quality. If, on the other hand, you see wrinkles, cracks or tears on the surface, then the dairy product is no longer fresh. This is often the result of prolonged storage in brine: a high concentration of salt can compromise both the flavor and texture of the stretched curd, making it excessively soft and gelatinous.

presence of liquid – When a mozzarella is freshly made, it should have a firm texture and a high liquid content. When cutting, you need to release a significant amount of fresh liquid. This characteristic is particularly relevant for buffalo mozzarella, which becomes delicious when it “cries”. The variety of fiordilatte, being somewhat drier from the time it is made, will tend to give off less liquid.

Smell

aromatic balance – When smelling the mozzarella, it is important to look for scented notes and evaluate the intensity of the olfactory sensations. There must be a balance: a quality mozzarella gives off an aroma of fresh milk and butter, with herbaceous nuances reminiscent of grazing. Depending on the brewing process, it can also have pleasant animal odors (a clean, pleasant smell) or fruity tones. On the contrary, an excessively delicate and fragrance-free mozzarella can be disappointing.

signs of defects – If the mozzarella gives off vinegary or citrus smells, notes of rancidity or decomposition, it indicates that it is dated or that it could contain an excess of chemical additives, so it is not suitable for consumption.

Flavor

taste test – During tasting, a quality mozzarella must confirm what is perceived by smell. It is important to highlight the persistence of the flavor, with a balance between sweetness and a slight acidity, similar to whey. This pleasant acidity is analogous to that found in a quality beer. If the predominant taste is salty, bitter, or excessively sour, it could indicate processing issues.

Structure – A high-quality mozzarella should make a crunchy or crunchy sound when you bite into it, especially if it’s freshly made. Even if it’s a day or two old, it should remain crisp, springy, moist, and melt-in-your-mouth. Conversely, a mozzarella with a pudding texture or a dry mouthfeel is not considered as good. These aspects suggest that the product may not be fresh.

Sensations after tasting – After chewing the mozzarella and exhaling through the nose, a quality mozzarella should confirm the enveloping flavor, with buttery and herbaceous notes. The acidity should fade, leaving a cool, milky impression.

Finally, an equally important criterion for judging the quality of a mozzarella through tasting is the sensation of pleasure it arouses. It is helpful to ask yourself: Was it a pleasant taste? Did it evoke positive feelings? Did it bring back fond memories? Does freshly eaten mozzarella inspire ideas for dishes or culinary uses? When a product stimulates positive thoughts and smiles, it can be considered a success.