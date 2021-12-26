secrets of American stars revealed
His Tik Tok video went viral within minutes: Annie Bond, a waitress of Los Angeles revealed the secrets of the American stars who sat in the restaurant where he worked, drawing up a real ranking: from the nice Lady Gaga to the rude Judd Apatow, Annie didn’t hide anything, revealing details about the movie stars. The girl revealed that she had worked for five years in a restaurant (which she never wanted to name) much appreciated by film and television stars. Self Lady Gaga was judged “extremely kind“, an opposite evaluation was devoted to Judd Apatow, director and comedian. Bond served him with his wife and rated them 1 out of 10. “He is a rude diner. I wanted to please both of us, but it didn’t happen that way. They were very rude. Maybe they had had a bad day. ”
Kudos to Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
The waitress gave the Oscar nominee many compliments instead Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, who dined at the restaurant with their two daughters. “He is very casual, so handsome, so polite “, he said. “I wish I was in your marriage “. Praise also for the actress Anna Faris, which he described as one of the “kindest and most wonderful people in the world“. Regarding Keanu Reeves, said the star of Matrix was “humble” and “left him one “huge tip” while Drew Barrymore was “a ray of sunshine”. Sufficiency (6 out of 10) for il singer Drake (that was “alright”) and the television producer of “American Horror Story” Ryan Murphy, which he described as “super intimidating” but a “excellent tip giver”.