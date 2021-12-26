secrets of American stars revealed

His Tik Tok video went viral within minutes: Annie Bond, a waitress of Los Angeles revealed the secrets of the American stars who sat in the restaurant where he worked, drawing up a real ranking: from the nice Lady Gaga to the rude Judd Apatow, Annie didn’t hide anything, revealing details about the movie stars. The girl revealed that she had worked for five years in a restaurant (which she never wanted to name) much appreciated by film and television stars. Self Lady Gaga was judged “extremely kind“, an opposite evaluation was devoted to Judd Apatow, director and comedian. Bond served him with his wife and rated them 1 out of 10. “He is a rude diner. I wanted to please both of us, but it didn’t happen that way. They were very rude. Maybe they had had a bad day. ”