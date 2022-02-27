Secrets of Jennifer Aniston to take care of the hair

No doubt, Jennifer Aniston set trends with your mane ever since he appeared on the popular series Friends, where we closely followed every little variation in the character’s styling Rachel Green. The actress has maintained her influence in the world of hairstyle with the evolution of shades and cuts that adapt to her age. In addition, last year she created her own brand of products for look after hairLolaVie, who could not have a better ambassador.



All this makes us wonder, what are the secrets of Jennifer Aniston for take care of your hair? The specialist who has worked with her for several years has revealed some of her.

Secrets of Jennifer Aniston to take care of her hair

Chris McMillian is the stylist responsible for the mane of Rachel Green who marked the hair trends in the nineties and has remained one of the specialists in charge of jennifer aniston hair for years. The expert shared details of the hair care recently in the American edition of Vogue and we could not go unnoticed the most basic tips, but necessary and practical.

does double cleaning

Surely this is also one of your secrets to keep a mane healthy. Jennifer Aniston does double cleaning on each hair wash: you apply shampoo, rinse and repeat the process, this way you make sure you don’t leave traces of products and dirt, and keep the hair cleaner longer, says McMillian.



Among the products used are the shampoo anti frizz Living Proof (No frizz Shampoo) that promises take care of hair with dye. Another is the Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo, also with color-protecting properties. Both are free of parabens and sulfates, so you can consider this when choosing yours, among your favorite brands.

Apply conditioner all over hair

We know that many of us may have the habit of applying the conditioner from the middle of the hair, to the ends. Well, Jennifer Aniston covers all your hair with this hair care product, from roots to ends, on the recommendation of your stylist, who assures you that this is a moisturizer and no part should be left uncovered. She usually uses the product Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner or the Canalé conditioner for colored hair, created by the colorist of AnistonMichael Canale.

Use detanglers

another secret of Jennifer Aniston is the use of products for detangle hair after showering due to the damage that can be caused by dye and heated styling tools, among others. Also, when the hair is moist is in its most fragile state. One of the star cosmetics of your brand is precisely a detangler that also acts as a thermal protector, its name is Glossing Detangler and it is a vegan product, with bamboo essence and lemon extract. After application, gently comb your hair.

Use masks once a week

The hair masks are an intensive treatment that should be chosen according to the hair type and your needs at that time. The frequency with which The Morning Show star uses them is perfect: once a week. She wears a restorative mask for 60 minutes while she does her nails, according to her stylist.

Exfoliate once a month

The hair scrubs perhaps they are used less frequently by most women, but we should consider them to improve the health and cleanliness of the scalpto remove dead cells and product remains. Jennifer Aniston You use it monthly. I usually use Drunk Elephant TLC Happi Scalp Scrub, this is applied before showering, with the dry hair. It is massaged, left to act for 10 minutes and then washed as usual.



Cut the tips frequently

How often do you cut hair? Another of the revealed secrets is that the Friends actress He is very consistent with hair care, so go regularly for haircuts and repairs. As precise data, it cuts the tips of its hair every month, just a little. This is to eliminate split ends, with which we have all suffered at some point.

