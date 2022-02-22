Secure password? These are the most hacked key categories on Facebook and Gmail

Currently there are many bad practices in the virtual world, which forces users to take certain precautions. Some basic, others more advanced. Among the first is the choose a secure key.

It is not an easy task. There are many passwords that are required to access various platforms, services, etc. A custom already so daily, that it is not strange that some simple and easy to remember are used. But that trust in the “simple” is a weakness when it comes to protecting the digital identity.

What are the most common mistakes? A recent international study revealed the passwords that should never be chosen in Facebook and Gmail to reduce the risk to be hacked.

The work analyzed 100,000 passwords breached on both Facebook and Gmail, provided by the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), and then grouped them into more than 30 categories, from animals to zodiac signs. If one is the one you use, maybe it’s time to think about changing it for something more creative.

The experts responsible for the investigation warned that most people choose similar passwords, which facilitates the work of who carry out these bad practices.

Among the results, it stands out that most of them tend to use variations of the same password, with a slightly different number or character.

The above is one of of the most common errors: the password recycling.

A problem that starts with the creation of the password itself. Most of the time, people create the ones that are easy to remember, such as birthdays, names of sons or daughters, home address, etc., which generally means that they are short and simple, although now the Most services have requirements for a minimum length and the types of characters that must be included.

Of all the categories studied, the first in the most commonly hacked passwords were those related to usernames. pets and terms of endearment. The top 20 phrases in this category were included in 4,032 of the most frequently studied hacked passwords with the top three most used pet names in passwords around the world and terms alluding to love being ‘Love’ (1492), ‘Baby’ (417) and ‘Angel’ (330).

And while you can often use pet names to refer to your nearest and dearest, it’s probably not the best idea to use these popular words of endearment in passwords. “It makes it easy for hackers to guess and access your personal information, especially if you regularly use those pet names in the public domain and on social media,” the report says. The Zodiac signs and animals also top the list.

Usernames were ranked as the second most commonly hacked password category with 3,913 of the top 20 names included in breached passwords. The most pirated names? ‘Sam’ (313), ‘Anna’ (300) and ‘Alex’ (240).

The study also specifically advised users to stay away from passwords that include things like sports, car brands, food, colors, cities and countries, among others.

According to the NCSC, other popular non-recommended passwords include those with a sequence of numbers such as “123456″ (23.2 million users), “123456789″ (7.7 million users), and “1111111″ (3.1 million users). of users). What’s more, cybercrime has shot up 600% since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Number sequence passwords are another of the most frequent.

Manu Chatlani, Jelly digital agency director, points out that nothing protects you 100% if you are going to have unsafe behaviors in the digital, “such as falling into a fake site, sharing your password with a third party, among other things.” Therefore, he highlights “a strong password is a very good first step.”

A very necessary step with the current digitization of life. “AND it is not enough to have one and repeat it in all the services you use. It would be like putting the lock on your house to all the places you frequent”, says Chatlani.

“By seeing which category had the most password breaches, the study can reveal the themes or categories of passwords that should be avoided entirely to stay safe online,” the document states.