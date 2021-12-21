Sedative for coughs, against menstrual pain and with possible anti-cancer effects, here is revealed the beneficial Chinese herb of Harry Potter

Mugwort is a Chinese medicinal plant that has countless beneficial and healing properties. It appears in the eighth chapter of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, where it is used as a protective magical herb for travelers.

The history of this herb is truly original and exciting. In fact, it is considered, in the Chinese world, as an almost miraculous plant, capable, it seems, of counteracting various diseases, even very serious ones. Its fame dates back to 1972, when by isolating its active ingredient, artemisinin, it was used to treat malaria. But, let’s see in more detail, what its beneficial and healing properties would be.

So, sedative for cough, against menstrual pain and with possible anti-cancer effects, here is the beneficial Chinese herb of Harry Potter.

The first two properties derive from the presence, in the flowers of the herb, of essential oils with antiseptic and fluidifying effects. For this reason, mugwort would be an excellent cough suppressant, while also offering some relief in the event of a high fever.

Another beneficial property of mugwort could derive directly from the presence of flavonoids in it. Thanks to them, the herb would regulate the cycle and counteract menstrual pains. In addition, it could also be used to aid digestion and would help relieve colic and abdominal pain.

Finally, we come to one of the most discussed properties, which would be anti-cancer. In particular, a study conducted by Chinese researchers may have found that the active ingredient of the plant could act against cancer cells. However, these would be preliminary in vitro studies, so it would still be early to confirm the same result on humans. Be that as it may, this, like the other studies conducted, could open hope in the fight against this terrible disease.

How to use Herry Potter’s beneficial herb

We come, now some tips on how to use it. In case of cough, we boil the mugwort leaves and then filter them, making a beneficial expectorant infusion. However, in herbal medicine it can also be found in the form of mother tincture, generally used against menstrual pain. Then, there is also in the form of oil, usually used for external use. For example, it is useful for massages after intense physical activity.

There are, however, some contraindications to the use of this formidable herb, as it may not be recommended during pregnancy and breastfeeding. This is because it could alter the taste of the milk, making it bitter.

