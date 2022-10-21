Sedena: Five aggressors killed for each wounded: the lethality of the Army in the Government of López Obrador

For every wounded aggressor there are five who die in clashes with the Army. These are the figures from the latest report by the Ministry of Defense, which appear among the millions of hacked emails to the institution, to which this newspaper has had access. During the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the military have killed 739 alleged aggressors (as of August this year) and injured 155. These are the results of clashes between criminals and soldiers, without specifying how these deaths occurred. , if it was a justified defense of the military or if they could have been avoided. The fatality rate, a fact that the institution does not usually recognize, shows how the president’s mantra of “hugs and not bullets” does not hold when the military is exposed to the open field with organized crime. A harsh response from the soldiers similar to that of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

The Army’s fatality rate, which is obtained by dividing the number of dead aggressors by the number of wounded, has been growing in recent years. Without exceeding the exorbitant figures of 2011 and 2012, which exceeded 14 deaths for each wounded, in the bloodiest stage of the war against drug traffickers that Felipe Calderón undertook (2006 to 2012). However, the Government of López Obrador has maintained an upward trend, with a rate of 5, high data for a country that declares that it is not at war against organized crime.

Data on attacks on the Mexican Army, drugs and weapons seized.

The figures handled by the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE) from previous years, obtained through transparency requests, show how, while with Peña Nieto (2012-2018), who undertook a hard-line era against drug traffickers, with big catches, like Joaquin’s El Chapo Guzmán, the case fatality rate as of 2016 was 2.6, 2.8 until it reached 4.2 in his last year. This trend has been maintained by López Obrador’s Army, which despite its repeated promises to avoid confrontations with criminals and raise the flag of pacification of the country, the military have killed —without knowing the circumstances— 229 people in the eight months of this year.

The information in the document, compared to the CIDE figures, indicates that this 2022 will be the deadliest in the Army in eight years. The number of deceased alleged aggressors is close to reaching the figure for all of 2020, so far the bloodiest of the current government. The report does not mention, however, whether this is because there have been many more clashes with drug traffickers or whether their response has been harsher than ever. And the Executive has not announced any change in the strategy to combat drug trafficking.

In a presentation sent to high command of the Secretary of Defense (Sedena), called Summary of Results, exposes a dozen clashes with the cartels in the hottest areas of the country, which occurred between August and September of this year: Zacatecas, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León or Nayarit, are some of the cases mentioned. The slides show images of the alleged criminals riddled with bullets, their bodies disfigured by shrapnel, along with a list of seized weapons and kilos of marijuana, cocaine and chemicals used to make methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The papers of the Sedena, a massive leak of more than 4.4 million emails from workers of the institution, to which EL PAÍS has had access, show with this file the disparity between what the Government communicates and what it takes out on the ground. The president’s security strategy, which since he took power in December 2018 has repeated the slogan of hugs and has irritated some conservative politicians in the United States, is more forceful against drug traffickers than he admits in public. The report on the lethality of the Army, in addition to other documents that this newspaper has published on operations, quantities of drugs seized and drug bosses filed in all regions of the country, reveal a persecution similar to that of their predecessors.

