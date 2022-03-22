Sedentary lifestyle: what it is, risks, consequences

When a life is defined as sedentary

A life is defined as sedentary when both at work and in free time there are no movements that involve the whole body and no energy is spent in a net flow greater than those introduced, for example with food. If we remain seated for most of the day, then we can think of leading a type of life that, in the long run, damages us and not a little both on the physical and on the mental side. The mood is affected and the nervousness is always around the corner, with consequences also important on a social level. Furthermore, we do not feel full or satiated in the right way and we risk eating continuously or at times that are not exactly optimal for our biorhythm.

Remaining physically inactive for a good part of the day does not help the joints, muscles and psycho-physical balance and you risk also going to damage self-esteem and relationships. We get older earlier, we feel deprived of energy, we never recharge ourselves and our relationships with others also worsen. The whole body and brain are affected. And above all, you lose sight of the important things and you risk losing relationships, people, friends. We isolate ourselves and avoid meetings, occasions, events outside the home. Takes some listlessness which affects all fields and “pollutes” even small vital thrusts, which are slowly lost. When depressive mental states set in, it also becomes difficult to pursue other goals and important ones are lost sight of.

The risks

Maintaining a sedentary lifestyle first of all damages the muscles, joints and nervous system (especially if you often sit in front of a monitor). Posture worsens and the muscles that stabilize the trunk do not work adequately; often affected are the muscles of the cervical tract and all related structures, with consequent forms of headache and headaches of various types. You feel lonely / moreover and you risk getting a lot of sugar, sweets and flour. Interest decreases and the risk of developing diseases that can have serious consequences on the whole organism increases. A sedentary lifestyle is believed to be an important factor in obesity and can cause other major diseases, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus. As noted by the WHO, the risk of colon and endometrial cancer also increases and high blood pressure, osteoporosis and digestive problems.

Those who lead a lifestyle that is not particularly active are at risk of suffering from heart disease, depression and emotional states that are difficult to manage. A study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity found that the longer the time you spend sitting, the higher the risk of suffering from panic attacks, experiencing mental disorders, often related to important anxiety states. In the anal tract there is a risk of developing hemorrhoids and consequent bleeding and acute pain. Libido and the desire to get to know someone sexually also collapse and the immune system loses power. The tissues lose their elastic tone and the cells do not communicate well with each other. You gain weight with important consequences on the joints. There is also an important correlation between the reduced mobility of people and the spread of Alzheimer’s disease. At the brain level, then, less blood arrives and the ideal blood temperature changes, which should “cool” the brain, due to the posture that compresses the cervical in an important way.

Practical advice for a dynamic life

To get out of this condition, first of all, intent is needed. 3 times a week are enough with sessions that last up to 50 minutes of simple and not too intense gymnastics, combined with walks and time spent outdoors. Consistency in training lowers the risk of experiencing depressive or anxious states, protects bones and muscles in an important way. Team sports help a lot in the sense of humor, the same as for cycling – especially if done in natural environments that fill the lungs – and aerobics also performed through simple exercises which make the heart work well and keep the joints moving. Music helps to become passionate about physical movement, but sometimes even silence allows us to download and remove thoughts; it depends a lot on the character and you have to alternate and try both ways.

You can make small breaks from work that last even just 10 minutes, also going to walk around the building. Of course, life in an urban environment does not invite a lot of walking, but it is also better to move a little rather than nothing. We have the great gift of starting small and simple and finding ourselves doing unimaginable things, if we indulge the drive to change. If, on the other hand, you are in the office, you can decide to take small breaks and perform small movements of rotation of the trunk, extension of the spine, flexion, squats, stretches and stretches that involve the whole body. Even when seated, you can tighten your buttocks by contracting them harmoniously and alternately.