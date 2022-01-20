SEE-1, the first film studio in space will be launched in 2024

In 2 years the 1st space cinema studio in the world will be inaugurated. On the contrary: better to say of history. Designed by film producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky of the newly formed Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), this groundbreaking studio will take care of Tom Cruise’s space film. The details of the film are still top secret. The only certain thing is that it will not be a movie from the “Mission Impossible” universe, although in this case we can really talk about a mission impossible.

In 2024, the world’s first space film studio will be launched, which appears to be behind the project for the film set in space by Tom Cruise. The name of the film studio to say the least Sui generis is an abbreviation: SEE-1. It was designed by filmmaking duo Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, who head the fledgling Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) founded by Dmitry. In just two years, this innovative study will dock in Axiom’s first commercial space station, connected to the International Space Station (ISS) from which it will then detach in 2028.

Tom Cruise, upcoming film shot in space For a project of this magnitude, the biggest names who have been at the head of film studios on Earth could only be called together (it is appropriate to specify “on Earth” by now).

SEE-1 therefore boasts the largest senior executives in the entertainment world, coming from Endemol, HBO and Viacom. Leading the “space-cinematic mission” are former Endemol Shine UK CEO Richard Johnston; Mark Taffet, former HBO Senior Vice President of Sport and Pay Per View; former Viacom vice president of technology, Remi Abayomi. Just to name a few of the big names who have come on board the project.

NASA hires Tom cruise for a space film SEE-1 is characterized by a low orbit microgravitational environment. It will enable producers, artists and creatives to create, produce, record and stream content. The space arena will also provide the venue and production infrastructure for third-party content and events. The studio will open its doors at the end of 2024 and will then detach from the ISS four years later, in 2028.

Having shot the first film in space, the Russian crew returns to Earth “SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space,” said Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, the film producer couple leading the Space Entertainment Enterprise. owes the spatial study. “It will provide a unique and accessible home for endless entertainment possibilities in a place full of innovative infrastructure, which will unleash a new world of creativity.” Former Endemol Shine UK CEO Richard Johnston (COO of this project) added: “From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream of what the future might bring. creating a next-generation entertainment venue in space inspires countless doors to create amazing new content and turn these dreams into reality. “

The best movies set in space Meanwhile, Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky’s fledgling Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) has been unveiled as the production company that will handle Tom Cruise’s space film.

The innovative film that has been on the Hollywood star’s agenda for months was revealed in May 2020 by Deadline. Space X by Elon Musk is also involved in the project, of which little is known for now. The only sure thing is that it won’t be a movie from the universe of Mission Impossible, although in this case we can really speak of an impossible mission …