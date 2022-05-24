See All the Photos from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Extravagant Wedding in Italy

This Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said yes (again!) at an extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy.

The couple applied the famous saying never two without three: indeed, after a first fake wedding in Las Vegas in April, then a civil ceremony in Santa Barbara, the lovers finally put the ring on their finger in Portofino, Italy.

Of course, like all events in the life of the popular family, everything has been highly documented and shared on social networks. On her Instagram account, Kourtney Kardashian posted some shots taken by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who was present to immortalize the whole thing.

“We present to you Mr. and Mrs. Barker,” the new bride simply captioned it.

Of course, the guests also enjoyed sharing photos of this memorable weekend. Note that it was an intimate ceremony, where only a few guests were invited. Among these, of course, the children, sisters and mother of the eldest of the Kardashian clan, but also friends of the couple nicknamed Kravis.





On the look side, the whole family, from the sisters to the bride, wore Dolce and Gabbana for the event.

Kourtney has also revealed some details about these many dresses on the Italian brand’s Instagram account. For example, that the main dress was inspired by Italian lingerie, and that the embroidery in her veil was a nod to the tattoo on her husband’s skull.

“Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano was a dream come true. From the sketches to the final result, we went through all the details,” said the mother of three children.

