see Barry Keoghan’s Joker in concept art!

Many have wondered if there will also be Joker in The Batman. Actor Barry Keoghan has in fact been confirmed as part of the cast, and according to many he will play the iconic character. Mizuri now shows us Keoghan as the Joker in an incredible concept artwhich you will find at the bottom of the article!

As we know it is about one of the most popular characters related to Batman, played over the years by different actors, who have always given him new nuances. We remember for example Jack Nicholson, who brought to our screens a crazy version, with great aspirations. Or even Heath Ledger, according to many one of the best along with Joaquin Phoenix’s humanized Joker, who portrayed the character as an anarchist who despises society. Or Jared Leto, underestimated for a long time and then re-evaluated thanks to the intervention of Zack Snyder.

Now everyone thinks Barry Keoghan might be next, and one wonders what nuance he can give to his Joker. The actor, for those who do not remember him, we recently saw him in Eternals, and after Marvel, he would be ready to make his entry into the DC universe as well. What would you think of Keoghan as the Joker? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, while take a look at the concept art at the bottom of the articlewe show you the latest teaser of The Batman, which delves into Catwoman’s past.