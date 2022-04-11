See Edwin Cardona’s goal in Racing Club’s victory against Platense | Claimed by criticism | Argentine League

Edwin Cardona returned to play at Racing Club after overcoming an injury that kept him away in the last three games. This Sunday, the Colombian returned and incidentally scored the winning goal over Platense 0-1which maintains the leadership and the undefeated of the Academy in the Cup of the Professional League of Argentina.

The Colombian Flyer completed his second goal in Racing, both from the penalty spot. His celebration was thanking him for overcoming his discomfort and returning to the courts.

Cardona returned after the injury, left the criticism behind and gave Racing a KEY victory against Platense on the hour. This was the emotional celebration of the Colombian in Vicente López. pic.twitter.com/vay19Digy0 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 10, 2022

“I am grateful to God, my family, the coaching staff and my teammates, who always supported me. I had to enter, I had to score, sometimes others score and it’s always the same happiness. Very happy to play again, being injured is very hard”, said Cardona after the triumph of his team.

Edwin took the opportunity to claim for the criticism and comments heard in the media when he was injured.

“It hurts the external comments. People who played soccer. I had to get injured, but no one plays here, we are almost 40 players, we are a team; grateful to those who supported me. That they say that Cardona left and the team improved, they are not commentsand more from people who played football. that bothers, but I recover from the situation. I am going to wait, to add my grain of sand”, commented the Colombian Cardona.