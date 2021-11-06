See Galaxy S22 Ultra in the first live photos, S Pen included!

After months of speculation and erroneous assumptions, by now we had already got a good idea of ​​the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but seeing it live is another thing. In fact, Jon Prosser has just published what, until proven otherwise, are real photos of the next top of the Samsung range, which establishes the union with the Note series Galaxy S series.

The design of Galaxy S22 Ultra has in fact several elements in common with that of Note 20, and we don’t talk so much about the presence of the S Pen, as in general. If anything, the difference is in the rear photographic sector, with a teardrop design that Samsung had already experimented with on other models. Furthermore, thanks to the greater thickness of the phone, the 4 cameras do not even protrude that much, to the benefit of the design.

Speaking of cameras, there are also confirmations for all rear sensors:

108 megapixels the main camera

the main camera 12 megapixels the wide angle

the wide angle 10 megapixels 3X optical telephoto

3X optical telephoto 10 megapixels 10X optical telephoto

On the bottom of the phone we find, in addition to the slot for the S Pen, speaker and USB-C port, while the front camera is always with a hole in the display. The screen on the sides appears to have a marked curvature, but it is probably more about the glass than the display itself. However, you can browse the images yourself by clicking on the gallery below.