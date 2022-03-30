SEE GOAL Peru vs. Paraguay: Yoshimar Yotún scored the 2-0 with sensational ‘scissors’

A few minutes before the end of the first half, the Peruvian National Team converted again against Paraguay to provoke a new outbreak in the National Stadium. Gianluca Lapadula scored the first goal for the bicolor, while Yoshimar Yotun placed the 2-0 in duel of day 18 of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

At 42 minutes, christian cave rubbed the lamp again to enable Sergio Penawho did not hesitate to assist Yotún, who, in an awkward location, managed to execute a ‘scissor’ that triggered a new Peruvian joy.

The Peruvian National Team came into this match with 21 points after the loss against Uruguay in Montevideo. While Paraguay surprised by defeating Ecuador 3-1, which despite the fall qualified for the World Cup.

The fifth place in the Qualifiers in South America will face the Asian representative in the playoffs that will be played next June in Qatar.

Peru vs Paraguay: this is how they started

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Alexander Callens, Carlos Zambrano, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Sergio Peña; Edison Flores, Christian Cueva and Gianluca Lapadula.

Paraguay: Antony Silva, Robert Rojas, Fabián Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Omar Alderete, Richard Sánchez, Andrés Cubas, Richard Ortiz, Óscar Romero, Julio Enciso, Sebastián Ferreira.

