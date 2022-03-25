See HERE HD, Argentina vs. Venezuela LIVE ONLINE and LIVE via Fútbol Libre Public TV TyC Sports Movistar Deportes and TLT Play | What time does it play, what channel does it broadcast and where to watch today’s game South American Qualifiers 2022 | Leo Messi | confirmed lineups | minute by minute | apurogol | freefootball.net

Today Messi plays and everything is happiness. The Argentine National Team already secured his bolero for him Qatar World Cup 2022but he wants to continue on the winning path when he faces Venezuela at La Bombonera Stadium for the penultimate date of the playoffs.
Argentina vs. Venezuela LIVE: minute by minute for Qatar Qualifiers
Paredes took a long pass to González and the Argentine attacker fouled Navarro hard.
11′ Yellow card for Navarro
The Venezuelan player was booked for fouling Lionel Messi.
Messi tried to generate play but the Venezuelan defense is well positioned.
Salomón took a shot from long distance but it went very wide.
Messi had a bad payment, since he fell into the hands of Wuilker Faríñez.
5′ Free kick for Argentina
Cásseres cut off Argentina’s attack and brought down De Paul.
The Argentine ’10’ was outlined and took a long-distance shot that was controlled by goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez.
2′ Possession of Argentina
La Albiceleste passes the ball and La Vinotinto waits for the error.
Actions begin at La Bombonera Stadium.
Messi was applauded by the fans in La Bombonera
In the warm-ups, the ‘Flea’ was the player most applauded by all the fans of the Argentine National Team.
Eleven confirmed from Argentina
Armani, Molina, Otamendi, Pezzella, Tagliafico, Paredes, De Paul, Mac Allister, Gonzales, Messi and Correa.
DT: Lionel Scaloni.
🏆 #playoffs 📋 Starting eleven confirmed! ⚽
thus will form @Argentina 🇦🇷 for the match against #Venezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/iwxquOu1iE
– Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 25, 2022
Confirmed alignment of Venezuela
Fariñez, Ferraresi, Makoun, Chancellor, Casseres, Herrera, Jose Martínez, Rosales, Josef Martínez, Navarro and Rondón.
DT: Jose Nestor Pekerman.
🇻🇪 This is the lineup of the @SeleVinotinto to face Argentina today at 7:30 pm (VEN) for the date 1️⃣7️⃣ of the #playoffs pic.twitter.com/0BskLnUSHP
– La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) March 25, 2022
Venezuela already trains in La Bombonera
The ‘Vinotinto’ is already present at La Bombonera.
📍🏟️ We are already in La Bombonera!#SomosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/v8LkBwaGCO
– La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) March 25, 2022
Messi and De Paul more together than ever
Both players are inseparable even to get on the Albiceleste bus.
The Argentine National Team is already part of La Bombonera
Lionel Scaloni’s team is already heading to La Bombonera for the duel with Venezuela.
#MajorSelection Heading to the stadium! 🏟
See you in a bit 😜 pic.twitter.com/B6AhARFFhD
– Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 25, 2022
This was the last training session of the Venezuelan National Team
José Pekerman’s squad did their last practice before the duel with Argentina.
☑️ 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗢 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢
On a day with a lot of rain, but in good spirits, the team led by José Pekerman carried out their last training session ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Argentine team.
🇻🇪 #SomosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/uDLs7kDxL2
– La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) March 25, 2022
Conmebol takes advantage of Argentina’s match against Venezuela for Qualifiers to remember the Final against Italy at Wembley Stadium.
🗓️: June 1, 2022
⚽: 🇮🇹 @azzurri🆚 @Argentina 🇦🇷
🏟️: @wembleystadium
✨ #FINALISSIMA. Tickets on sale now!. 🎫⬇️ https://t.co/Af7Xnx2rdD pic.twitter.com/xega5W0aF5
— CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 25, 2022
Conmebol invites fans to vote for the winner of the match between Argentina and Venezuela.
🇦🇷🆚🇻🇪
Who will take the victory? 📝#South American Qualifiers
— CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 25, 2022
SCENARIO FOR ARGENTINA VS. VENEZUELA!
Argentina wears the La Bombonera Stadium for the match against Venezuela for Qualifiers.
🏆 #playoffs In one click 🖱, all the data from the Alberto José Armando stadium, where tonight @Argentina 🇦🇷 will be measured before #Venezuela 🇻🇪
📝 https://t.co/MAMQNkNNCi pic.twitter.com/z4Kt7z5dUs
– Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 25, 2022
THE ARGENTINA VS. VENEZUELA!
Conmebol announced on social networks the match between Argentina vs. Venezuela for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.
The last of Date 17 heading to Qatar 2022! 🗓✅
#South American Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/fHXJoTykHi
— CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 25, 2022
VENEZUELA INVITES ITS FANS!
Venezuela wants the encouragement of its fans either from the stadium or from anywhere in the country.
Send your message of support to the @SeleVinotinto and tell us from where you will be supporting us today.
Your encouragement is important to us! 🇻🇪 Check the schedule and don’t miss tonight’s game against @Argentina 🌍📍 #SomosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/CUGZFvLMUL
– La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) March 25, 2022
VENEZUELA WANTS TO SURPRISE ARGENTINA!
“Today is Vinotinto day”: Venezuela announces match against Argentina to be played at La Bombonera.
🗓 Date 17: Today is the day #Red wine! 🇦🇷x🇻🇪 #playoffs
📺 Don’t miss the game through @LaTeleTuya at 7:30 p.m.#SomosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/poVgbXEN98
– La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) March 25, 2022
The emotional video of the Argentine National Team ahead of the match against Venezuela for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: “A feeling, don’t try to understand it. It doesn’t compare to other fans, I’m ARGENTINE, through thick and thin.”
Today the albiceleste plays 🇦🇷 again
🎵 A feeling, don’t try to understand it. It doesn’t compare to another fan, I’m ARGENTINE, in the good and the bad 🎼🎶👏🏼#AguanteArgentina#VamosSelection pic.twitter.com/757yItV01g
– Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 25, 2022
POWER OF ARGENTINA OVER VENEZUELA!
The Argentine National Team boasts its record against Venezuela shortly after the Qualifying match: 26 games with 22 wins for the ‘albiceleste’, 2 losses and two draws.
🏆 #playoffs @Argentina 🇦🇷 and #Venezuela 🇻🇪 they met 26 times. Next, the history of the meetings 🧐
📝 https://t.co/FmBfBlns9X pic.twitter.com/sIKulR1Gvq
– Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 25, 2022
Argentina announces match against Venezuela!
The Argentine national team announces on social networks the expected duel against Venezuela, indicating that the referee of the match will be the Peruvian Kevin Ortega.
🏆 #playoffs
🗓 Date 17
⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 – #Venezuela 🇻🇪
⏱ 20.30
👨⚖️ Kevin Ortega 🇵🇪
🏟 Alberto José Armando
📝 https://t.co/i7yl92nMKN pic.twitter.com/VLl52DZdiu
– Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 25, 2022
Argentina receives Venezuela for the closing of date 17
The teams of Argentina and Venezuela are measured for the 17th day of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at the La Bombonera Stadium, who will take the victory?
Argentina vs. Venezuela live: minute by minute
Follow all the incidents of the match Argentina vs. Venezuela live, online and direct.
This is how Argentina arrives
With Leo Messi leading the attack, those led by Lionel Scaloni will seek to maintain the good streak and dream of reaching the most important event in optimal conditions in relation to the best countries on the continent.
For their part, the visitors are aware that they only have to fight to be better placed in the locker and get good ones to serve as motivation for the future, especially since they have zero chance of going to the next World Cup event.
Although Néstor Pékerman recently began his mandate with a view to the next qualifying process, in Venezuelan lands the fans are excited because they hope to see their team ‘compete’ and not make it easy for the last champion of the Copa América, despite the fact that he will have several low.
Argentina vs. Venezuela: latest clashes
This is how the last clashes between Argentina and Venezuela for Qualifiers remained.
- Venezuela 1-3 Argentina (Date 9 / Qualifying Qatar 2022)
- Argentina 1-1 Venezuela (Date 16 / Qualifying Russia 2018)
- Venezuela 2-2 Argentina (Date 8 / Qualifying Russia 2018)
- Argentina 3-0 Venezuela (Date 11 / Qualifying Brazil 2014)
- Venezuela 1-0 Argentina (Date 2 / Qualifying Brazil 2014)
Argentina vs Venezuela: probable alignments
Argentina: Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios or Manuel Lanzini; Nicolas Gonzalez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa.
Venezuela: Wuilker Farinez; Ronald Hernández, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jhon Chancellor, Miguel Navarro; Jose Martinez, Yangel Herrera; Darwin Machís, Rómulo Otero, Jefferson Savarino; Solomon Rondon.
Argentina vs. Venezuela, for Qualifiers 2022: what time do they play?
Check the schedule guide so you don’t miss this great match for the Qualifiers.
- Peru – 6:30 p.m.
- Colombia – 6:30 p.m.
- Ecuador – 6:30 p.m.
- Mexico – 5:30 p.m.
- Bolivia – 7:30 p.m.
- Venezuela – 7:30 p.m.
- United States – 7:30 p.m.
- Brazil – 8:30 p.m.
- Argentina – 8:30 p.m.
- Uruguay – 8:30 p.m.
- Chile – 8:30 p.m.
- Paraguay – 8:30 p.m.
- Spain – 12:30 pm (Saturday, March 26)
Argentina vs. Venezuela, for Qualifiers 2022: on what channel are they broadcasting the game?
The broadcast of the match between Argentina vs. Venezuela will be for the screens of TyC Sports and Public TV for the ‘Albiceleste’ territory, while for the ‘Vinotinto’ it will be by TLT Venezuela. Also, we leave you the channel guide so you don’t miss this duel.
- Argentina: TyC Sports and Public TV
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Colombia: Caracol TV
- Peru: Movistar Sports
- Uruguay: VTV +
- Venezuela: TLT Venezuela
Where to see TyC Sports LIVE, Argentina vs. Venezuela?
- DirecTV: channel 629 (SD), channel 1629 (HD)
- InTV: channel 100 (SD), channel 621 (HD)
- Cablevision: channel 22 (Analog), channel 101 (Digital)
- Telered: channel 19 (Analogue), channel 101 (Digital), channel 120 (HD)
- Super channel: channel 24 (Analog), channel 107 (Digital)
- Cablevision: channel 101 (HD)
- Dibox: channel 103 (HD)
- Movistar TV: channel 207 (HD)
