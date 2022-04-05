SEE HERE HD, Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE | via ESPN, Star Plus, Facebook Watch TV, apurogol, Fútbol Libre and FOX Sports minute by minute for Copa Libertadores 2022 | What time do they play, channels to watch the game, STREAMING and where to watch today’s game | Sports Stadium Cali | confirmed lineups | Colombia
Follow the game HERE Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors (LIVE, ONLINE, FREE and LIVE) who face each other TODAY, Tuesday, April 5, from 7:30 pm in Colombian time and at 9:30 pm in Argentine time, at the Deportivo Cali Stadium. Duel corresponding to day 1 of Group E of the Libertadores Cup 2022which will be attended by the Peruvians Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano.
Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors LIVE: minute by minute and latest news for Copa Libertadores 2022
Conmebol remembers Boca’s win against Deportivo Cali!
In 2016, Boca convincingly beat Deportivo Cali 6-2 at La Bombonera and Conmebol remembered the match, because three goals were scored in three minutes in that match.
🏆 A remembered flurry of goals in the Bombonera! 🤪
🔙⚽️ At CONMEBOL #Liberators 2⃣0⃣1⃣6⃣, 3⃣ goals were scored in 3⃣ minutes in the 6⃣-2⃣ of @BocaJrsOficial on @AsoDeporCali.
🔜 Tonight the faces will be seen again at the start of Group E.#Eternal glory pic.twitter.com/YXExqk94y0
– CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 5, 2022
The props ‘Xeneize’ is already at Palmira and soon the Boca team will leave for the Cali stadium.
Deportivo Cali’s ’12’ will make itself felt!
The Deportivo Cali fan sold out the popular tickets and today he will make his locality felt at Palmira.
Teo will wear a new look before an old acquaintance; Mouth!
Colombian Teófilo Gutiérrez shared the new multicolored look prior to his debut in the Copa Libertadores. The striker knows Boca very well: he wore River’s shirt, and hopes to celebrate again in his face.
How would Boca stand?
Sebastián Battaglia would make several changes from the team that drew 2-2 against Arsenal. It must be remembered that Marcos Rojo and Sebastián Villa must meet suspension dates that they received for the scandal in Brazil.
Along these lines, the ‘Xeneizes’ would form: Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Gastón Ávila, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Oscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos and Dario Benedetto.
Deportivo Cali warns its fans!
Deportivo Cali made social networks to address its fans, reminding them that the use of gunpowder in the stadium is prohibited.
“Let’s make our house a setting for example and sports culture,” reads its official account.
The last time Boca won the Cup was in 2007, that is, more than ten years ago. Hand in hand with Sebastián Battaglia, they seek to celebrate a continental tournament again, but they clearly know that it will not be easy at all.
How does Deportivo Cali arrive?
The cast ‘Azucarero’ is the old champion of Colombia. However, at the beginning of the year he said goodbye to several stars and today he is shipwrecked in 18th place in the coffee league.
A ‘Lightning’ will fall in Colombia!
Everything indicates that Luis Advíncula will be from the start against Deportivo Cali: DT Sebastián Battaglia gave him confidence, and through social networks he is motivated to have a great game in Colombia.
Deportivo Cali wants to make history!
The “Azucarero” team returns to the Copa Libertadores after 6 years and hopes to hit the ground running. “All united let’s write new nights of Eternal Glory!” He posted on social networks.
Last time of Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors!
Boca Juniors last faced Deportivo Cali in Colombia on February 25, 2016 for the Copa Libertadores. On that occasion, the duel was 0-0.
Conmebol beats Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors!
“The Xeneize is the rival that the Azucarero faced the most times with 1 win, 4 draws and 5 falls,” indicates Conmebol on its social networks at the time of Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors.
🏆 CONMEBOL night #Liberators in Cali! 😍
🇨🇴🆚🇦🇷 @AsoDeporCali receive to @BocaJrsOficial in the debut of Group E.
📌 The Xeneize is the rival that the Azucarero faced the most times with 1⃣ win, 4⃣ draws and 5⃣ falls.
📲 FB Watch: https://t.co/2xmoaTDyid#Eternal glory pic.twitter.com/S2PCsjMslA
– CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 5, 2022
For Boca Juniors fans in the United States!
The Copa Libertadores announced that Bein Sports will be the official channel in the United States to broadcast the match between Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors.
🤩 The time has come! The CONMEBOL Group Phase begins #Liberators.
🇺🇸 TV for the United States live by @ESbeINSPORTS. pic.twitter.com/lZRR5u2gt3
– CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 5, 2022
Summoned from Deportivo Cali!
Deportivo Cali announces its list of 24 summoned to duel against Boca Juniors for the Copa Libertadores.
📋 The summoned from Deportivo Cali to face the debut in Copa Conmebol @Libertadores 2022. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VrcDnQzCeC
– ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sport1v0 Cali ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@AsoDeporCali) April 5, 2022
Sporty Cali motivated!
Through its social networks, Deportivo Cali launched an emotional message ahead of the match against Boca Juniors: “The fight for Eternal Glory begins!”
🇳🇬 𝐇𝐨𝐲 𝐣𝐮𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐨! ❐𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚 𝐥𝐚 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐚 #𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐄𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚! 🇳🇬
🆚 @BocaJrsOficial
⌚ 7:30 p.m.
🏟️ Deportivo Cali
🏆 @Libertadores – date 1
📺 @ESPNColombia – @STARChannelLA -Facebook Watch#VamosCali pic.twitter.com/mG726UcDLU
– ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sport1v0 Cali ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@AsoDeporCali) April 5, 2022
The debut of Boca Juniors is throbbing!
With the image of Benedetto, Boca Juniors informs its fans of the match they will face today against Deportivo Cali in their Copa Libertadores debut.
Today plays #Mouth! pic.twitter.com/yUQ65JcTzw
– Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) April 5, 2022
Welcome to the coverage of the Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors!
El Glorioso receives Xeneize at the Deportivo Cali Stadium for date 1 of Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.
Sport match Cali vs. Boca Juniors | MINUTE BY MINUTE
Look at all the incidents of the duel Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors live, online and direct for the Copa Libertadores.
Latest news from Cali vs. Mouth
With the memory still alive of its premature elimination in the last edition, Boca Juniors debuts in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday visiting the Colombian champion, Deportivo Caliled by an old acquaintance, former River Teófilo Gutiérrez.
The ‘xeneize’ carries the sanctions of defender Marcos Rojo and attacker Sebastián Villa, regular starters, suspended for five and six dates, respectively, for attacking rivals from Atlético Mineiro after falling to the Brazilians in a controversial round of 16 series on last year.
The brawl at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte also cost defender Carlos Izquierdoz a four-game ban, who was already out due to injury.
Cali said goodbye to several stars of the Clausura 2021 champion squad at the beginning of the year and today it is shipwrecked in box 18 of the coffee league.
Boca Juniors gets ready to play with Deportivo Cali
Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors: possible alignments
Deportivo Cali: Guillermo de Amores, Aldair Gutiérrez, Guillermo Burdisso, Jorge Marsiglia, Kevin Velasco, Andrés Balanta, Sebastián Leyton, Carlos Robles, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Agustín Vuletich and Yony González.
Boca Juniors: Agustín Rossi, Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Gastón Ávila, Frank Fabra, Cristian Medina, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez, Óscar Romero; Eduardo Salvio and Dario Benedetto.
DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors, for Copa Libertadores 2022: what time does it start?
The Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors It will be played starting at 7:30 pm in Colombian time. Check the schedule guide to find out from what time to see it abroad.
- Mexico: 6.30 p.m.
- Peru: 7.30 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7.30 p.m.
- Colombia: 7.30 p.m.
- Bolivia: 8.30 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8.30 p.m.
- Chile: 9.30 p.m.
- Paraguay: 9.30 p.m.
- Argentina: 9.30 p.m.
- Uruguay: 9.30 p.m.
- Brazil: 7.30 pm
Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors, for Copa Libertadores 2022: on which channel do they play?
The transmission of Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors on television will be in charge of ESPN, Star Plus and FOX Sports.
- Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
- Bolivia: ESPN, Star+
- Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
- Chile: Star+, Fox Sports 1 Chile
- Colombia: Star+, ESPN
- Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
- International: Bet365
- Italy: DAZN
- Paraguay: Star+, ESPN
- Peru: Star+, ESPN
- Spain: DAZN
- United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish
- Uruguay: Star+, ESPN
- Venezuela: ESPN, Star+
How to watch the game Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors for the Copa Libertadores?
If you want to SEE the transmission of the meeting Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors LIVE on the internet, Líbero.pe will carry out a minute by minute with all the incidents of the commitment.