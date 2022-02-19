see here LIVE and DIRECT Keylor Navas and Lionel Messi on date 25 of France’s Ligue 1 in Central America

Look here LIVE and LIVE at PSG vs. Nantes, who will meet today on date 25 of Ligue 1 with Keylor Navas and Lionel Messi.

Today, Paris Saint-Germain will visit Nantes for matchday 25 of Ligue 1 in France. commitment where Keylor Navas could be a starter considering how Mauricio Pochettino’s rotation is coming and to which the Parisians arrive with a good countenance after beat Real Madrid in the Champions League. In addition, they are leaders of the Gallic tournament with 59 points, while the canaries They are ninth with 35 units.

PSG vs. Nantes: watch the match LIVE and DIRECT here

PSG vs. Nantes: date, time, TV channel and Streaming to see Keylor Navas

The game will be played Today, Saturday February 19starting at 2:00 p.m. of American Center (15:00 of Panama), in the Beaujoire Stadium and can be seen LIVE on Star+ throughout the region. beIN SPORTS will broadcast it in the United States.

PSG vs. Nantes: how the locals arrive

Those directed by Antoine Koumbaré come interspersing wins with defeats, although these carry a certain logic. They’re coming from beat Brest, Bastia (2-0) and Reims (1-0)lesser-minded rivals, and they fell before Two of the teams that are currently doing the best campaign: Nice (1-2) and Racing de Strasbourg (0-1). So they will want to hit PSG.

PSG vs. Nantes: how visitors arrive

The mood in Paris improved after beat Real Madrid 1-0 with a dying goal from Kylian Mbappé (90+4′). duel where Keylor did not stop —although, as a detail, he entered the stadium with his former teammates—and highlighted the missed penalty by Lionel Messi, whom the French press punished by qualifying him with 3 points despite his good performance. Previously, they had defeated Rennes 1-0 with Navas in goal and 5-1 to Lille with Donnarumma as starter.

PSG vs. Nantes: last meeting between both

The last time both squads saw each other was the November 20, 2021on matchday 14 of the current Ligue 1. That day, PSG defeated Nantes 3-1 with goals from Kylian Mbappé, Dennis Appiah (GEC) and Lionel Messi. The discount of canaries Randal Kolo did.