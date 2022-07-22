See here the trailer for “Don’t worry darling”, the new film by Olivia Wilde | cinema and art

On the morning of July 21, the new preview of Don’t worry darlingthe most recent production by Olivia Wilde and Warner Bros. The film will be released in theaters on September 23.

Alice (Florence Pugh) and her husband Jack (Harry Styles) live in a utopian community called Victory in which everything seems like a dream, however, Alice begins to notice that there is something broken in the midst of perfection.

Wilde herself also participates in this production and is joined by figures such as Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne, Douglas Smith and Timothy Simons. The perfect society set in the 50s becomes a twisted reality only seen through Alice’s eyes.

“But the 1950s social optimism espoused by its visionary and motivational CEO named Frank (Chris Pine) anchors all aspects of daily life in this tight-knit desert utopia. But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister lurking beneath the handsome facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they’re doing at Victory and why.

Florence Pugh, the protagonist of Don’t worry darling, has worked on other productions such as Midsommar, Black Widow and Little Women. This time Pugh returns to the big screen as the protagonist of this psychological thriller longed for by the audience. More participations of the actress are expected in this and next year, she will be in the second part of Dune.

On the other hand, Harry Styles, a British singer, will continue on the path of acting after making his film debut with his participation in Dunkirk alongside emblematic figures such as Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Kenneth Branagh, released in 2017. Styles will be in the film My Policeman, based on the homonymous novel by Bethan Roberts.

Here is the new trailer for Don’t worry darling: