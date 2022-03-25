see here today LIVE and DIRECT game for date 12 of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf Qualifiers to Qatar 2022

Panama vs. Honduras will collide today in matchday 12 of the CONCACAF Qualifiers. Know the day, time and TV channel of the meeting LIVE and DIRECT in Central America.

The Selection of Panama will receive Honduras on the 12th day of the CONCACAF Qualifying. The canaleros the classification is played in this last window of the octagonal, where they are fourth with 17 units, so they will be attentive to what happens with Mexico and Costa Rica in their respective games. But the ‘H’, last with 3 points and already eliminated from the race towards the World Cup in Qatarwants to close his participation in a decorous way obtaining his first victory.

Panama vs. Honduras: see here LIVE and DIRECT

Panama vs. Honduras: date, time, stadium and TV channel to watch the game

The meeting between Panama and Honduras will take place Today, Thursday, March 24at 7:05 p.m. of American Center (20:05 Panamanian hours), in the Stadium Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez. It can be seen LIVE on NEX , TV Max (Panama), TVC (Honduras), Channel 4 (The Savior), Channel 11 Reptel (Costa Rica), Paramount+ and Telemundo Deportes (United States).

Panama vs. Honduras: how the locals arrive

Yesterday the group of 26 players with which Thomas Christiansen will face the last three finals of the octagonal, with the advantage that two of them will be given the Rommel. In the previous window Panama fell to Costa Rica 0-1, beat Jamaica 3-2 and lost 0-1 to Mexico (As a detail and pending issue, none of their forwards scored against the reggaeboyz). However, Illusion and optimism prevail in the selected.

Panama vs. Honduras: how visitors arrive

Hernán Darío Gómez put together a call with most elements of the National League and almost without legionnaires (Rigoberto Rivas stands out, Albert Elis, “Choco” Lozano, Deiby Flores and Mynor Figueora). In addition, Bryan Moya, suspended by FIFA, will not be there either. In the January window, the ‘H’ lost their matches against Canada, El Salvador (0-2) and the United States (0-3). Therefore, with no chance of qualifying for the World Cup, he will seek to hit Panama.

Panama vs. Honduras: last match between both

The last time they met canaleros and catrachos was the November 12, 2021, on the seventh date of the current octagonal end. That match ended Panama comeback 3-2 thanks to goals from Cecilio Waterman, César Yanis and Eric Davis. Alberth Elis and Brayan Moya scored for Honduras.