SEE HERE Uruguay vs. Peru LIVE: how, when and where to see LIVE programming date 17 Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in Montevideo

Penultimate day of the South American Qualifiers and there are still five teams fighting to qualify for the World Cup Qatar 2022. One of the most attractive duels of the date will be played by Uruguay and the Peruvian National Team, barely separated in the standings and with the same objective: fourth place.

The fourth box grants the last direct access to the World Cup Qatar 2022 for the South American teams and currently that quota is held by the ‘charrúas’. With diego alonso on the bench they cut the losing streak they had with ‘Maestro’ Tabárez and with two wins in a row they took an important step to depend on themselves.

Uruguay has 22 points and behind is the Peruvian National Team (21), holder for now of the place for the intercontinental playoff. It is a crucial game for both of them, because if Ricardo Gareca they hit, they’ll be pretty much assured of their place at least in the play-off, which will be against a representative from Asia.

Peru vs. Uruguay: schedules in the world

Peru: 6:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

Spain: 00:30 a.m. (03/25)

United States (Los Angeles): 4:30 pm

United States (New York): 7:30 pm

For Peru, adding in Uruguay will be valuable, however, it could tighten things up more in the table if there are victories for Chile (19) and Colombia (17), the other teams that still aspire to qualify for the World Cup.

‘La Roja’ will visit Brazil and the ‘coffee growers’ will receive Bolivia. Victories of their direct rivals further reduce the differences of not adding in Montevideo, so this day is crucial.

Uruguay vs. Peru: this is how they arrive at the match for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

When and what time do Peru vs. play? Uruguay?

Peru vs. Uruguay will collide in a vibrant duel on Thursday, March 24. The contest between both squads is agreed at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time) and 8:30 pm in Uruguayan territory. The match will take place at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo.

Where and how to see LIVE Peru vs. Uruguay?

The match will be broadcast throughout the national territory through 89.7 FM of RPP Noticias. By television LIVE the commitment will be seen by Movistar Deportes (3 and 703) and América TVwhile in Uruguay it can be followed in VTV. You will find all the incidents on the RPP.pe website and in the special section of the playoffs.

Peru vs. Uruguay: possible line-ups for the Qualifiers

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Sergio Peña, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Christian Cueva, Gianluca Lapadula.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Ronald Araújo, Diego Godín, Jose María Giménez, Mathías Olivera; Facundo Pellistri, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez.

Uruguay vs. Peru: where to watch the Qualifying clash on TV?

Peru: Movistar Sports, America TV

Uruguay: VTV, TV City, Teledoce, Channel 10, Channel 4



Chile: TNT Sports 2 HD

Argentina: TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play

Ecuador: The Soccer Channel

Mexico: Sky Sports, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

United States: Fubo Sports Network

Paraguay: GENE

Who broadcasts Peru vs Uruguay on the radio?

Do not miss any details of the match between Peru and Uruguay for the Qualifiers through the exclusive radio broadcast of RPP, La Mega and Studio 92 through the AudioPlayer.

