See how Loreto Peralta has grown, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez in the movie ‘No refunds accepted’

In 2013, Eugenio Derbez debuted as a film producer and starred in the film No refunds; in which, she launched as an actress a girl named Loreto Peralta, who played his little daughter. The charm of the little girl, who was eight years old at the time, was undeniable and since then she has made some participations as an actress and she has also dedicated herself to modeling.

But the little girl is about to turn 18 on June 9 and has grown into a beautiful young lady who enjoys spending time with her family. Peralta was born in Miami, Florida; she is the daughter of the mexican John Carlos Peralta and the American Greta Jacobson.

She was chosen by Derbez himself in a casting, where he was looking for a girl who could speak in English and Spanish; she thus she played the role of Maggie Bravo. Since then, both actors have forged a great friendship.

The girl, who continued studying, has participated in other films such as The profit Y Guardians of Ozwhere he lent his voice. She was also part of the tapes The little Mermaidas Elle; war of likesin the role of Paola, and You are my problem, where she played Victoria. She also starred all the freckles in the world. On television she has participated in the series the house of flowers and War of neighbors; in the last one he continues working.

In 2018, she debuted as a model and is the image of various products. Loreto Peralta likes to travel, spend time with her friends and enjoy her family moments. On her Instagram account, she has three million followers.

