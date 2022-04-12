See how many millions Jennifer Lopez’s ring could be worth

Singer Jennifer Lopez announced last week that she is engaged to actor Ben Affleck for the second time.

16 Photos The singer and actor were a couple more than a decade ago, and recently got back together.

The couple had already been engaged in the early 2000s, however, they broke up in 2004, but now, 18 years after that breakup, it seems that things are serious and they will finally reach the altar.

Through her Instagram account, the actress also shared with the world the happiness of her engagement, although a day before that announcement, the interpreter of “On the floor” was seen in a shop with her daughter while wearing the ring. of compromise.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 25 years of having played Selena This is the mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought for $50 million

How much does the green ring cost?

According to various entertainment media, the ring that Affleck gave him is a creation of Ilan Portugali, Nicol Goldfiner and Tamara Rahaminov.

It consists of 8.5 carats and has a somewhat complex coloration to find. They also revealed that it is covered by other trapezoid-shaped diamonds and is set in a platinum band.

“I would value the ring at over $5 million and it could be worth over $10 million,” Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told the Times. Page Six page.