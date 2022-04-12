Entertainment

See how many millions Jennifer Lopez’s ring could be worth

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Singer Jennifer Lopez announced last week that she is engaged to actor Ben Affleck for the second time.

#Bennifer: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love relationship
16 Photos
The singer and actor were a couple more than a decade ago, and recently got back together.

The couple had already been engaged in the early 2000s, however, they broke up in 2004, but now, 18 years after that breakup, it seems that things are serious and they will finally reach the altar.

Through her Instagram account, the actress also shared with the world the happiness of her engagement, although a day before that announcement, the interpreter of “On the floor” was seen in a shop with her daughter while wearing the ring. of compromise.

  1. Jennifer Lopez celebrates 25 years of having played Selena

  2. This is the mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought for $50 million

How much does the green ring cost?

According to various entertainment media, the ring that Affleck gave him is a creation of Ilan Portugali, Nicol Goldfiner and Tamara Rahaminov.

It consists of 8.5 carats and has a somewhat complex coloration to find. They also revealed that it is covered by other trapezoid-shaped diamonds and is set in a platinum band.

“I would value the ring at over $5 million and it could be worth over $10 million,” Mike Fried, CEO of Diamond Pro, told the Times. Page Six page.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Carmen Maura, honorary award at the IX edition of the Platino Awards

33 seconds ago

Borderland filming begins in Glasgow

13 mins ago

Ben Affleck, the red flag of Jennifer Lopez?

25 mins ago

They reveal that Amber Heard does not get along with Jason Momoa and almost kicked her out of Aquaman 2

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button