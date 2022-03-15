See how to download MOVii to collect Families in Action, Solidarity Income and other subsidies | VAT refund, Youth in Action and more subsidies from Colombia today | ANSWERS

MOVii It is a physical card in which you can see your movements and cancel your expenses. In this way, the Government ordered that subsidies such as Families in Action , Solidarity Income and more are charged through this channel from your cell phone. Learn in this note how to download the app and the steps to collect the economic benefit.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AND REGISTER MOVII ON YOUR CELL PHONE

The first thing you should do is download the application on your cell phone. You can do it in your device’s app store: Android / Google Play, iOS / App Store or Huawei / App Gallery.

Once the application is installed, select the “Register” option and enter the cell phone number with which you are going to create your account.

We will send you an SMS with a 4-digit code to your cell phone. Enter them and select “Continue”. If you do not receive the SMS you can request a call. For this, select the option “Call back” that will appear after a while.

Now you must select your type of document and take a photo of its barcode.

Please enter a valid email that you are currently using.

If you have a referral code, you can add it in the “Referral code” field. If you don’t have one, you can leave it blank and continue your registration.

Read the terms and finally create the key that you will use to enter the app.

MOVVI IN FAMILIES IN ACTION 2022

The Movii app will be the operator in 828 municipalities in the country. It will transfer the resources through a mobile application, which allows cash withdrawals, public service payments, payments in stores, transfers to other electronic wallet accounts and international transfers.

On the other hand, SuperGiros will deliver financial support only through the money order method in 277 municipalities. Families can consult their bank operator through:

Social Prosperity hotlines: Free national line (018000 951100) and Bogotá (601 5954410 – 601 5149626)

HOW TO KNOW IF MY SOLIDARITY INCOME IS IN MOVII

The Government divided the group of beneficiaries of the Solidarity Income and assigned a part to each financial entity. At MOVii you can receive this subsidy in one of two ways:

If you already had a MOVii account and you are a beneficiary, you will receive a text message to notify you that the money from the Solidarity Income will reach your MOVii account.

If you do not yet have a MOVii account and you are a Solidarity Income beneficiary, we will send you a text message to notify you that you must open your account to receive the money. After registering you will have to wait a bit until the balance is charged to your MOVii account.

HOW TO ACTIVATE YOUR MOVII CARD

Sign in to the MOVii app

Select the “MOVii Card” option

Then, click on “I already have my card” and then on “Scan card”

Look for the barcode on the back of your card to scan it.

Ready, your MOVii card will be active and you can make any purchase.

WHICH BANK DOES MOVII BELONG TO?

The MOVii card is a reloadable MasterCard physical card, which is linked to the app and not to a bank . With the card you can buy whatever you want, one of the biggest advantages is that it has no management fees (see other cards and savings accounts without management fees) or interest.

NUMBER TO CALL MOVii

How do I get in touch with MOVii? To get in touch with MOViiWhether for a claim, complaint or other reason, you can do so by calling: 57 311 2244522 (Customer service ). If you want to communicate with the headquarters in Bogota the phone number is 6015895959 .